Gia Giudice Says She Was ‘Bamboozled’ at Sephora

Gia Giudice, a reality TV star who grew up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and is now featured on Next Gen NYC, took to TikTok to share an unexpected experience at Sephora. The reality star, whose account has 845,400 followers, said she went into the store to pick up some of her favorite products but ended up leaving with a completely different product line after a woman convinced her to make some swaps. According to Gia, the woman wasn't a Sephora employee.

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In a TikTok video that has received 79,400 likes and 1,289 comments, Gia explained that she went to Sephora to pick up some skincare products. She had a specific shopping list in mind, including products she planned to repurchase.

However, while she was shopping, Gia encountered a woman who convinced her to swap out the products on her list for items from Fresh. According to Gia, the woman told her that the Fresh products were better than the ones she had planned to buy and suggested specific Fresh products to replace each item on her list.

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At the time, Gia said she went along with the woman's recommendations. The woman told her that she didn't work for the brand and was simply there to help people shop that day.

Gia took the products to the cashier. But while she was checking out, she started questioning the interaction.

She asked a Sephora employee, “Did I just get bamboozled?”

Gia still went through with the purchase and later shared the experience with her followers. Many commenters speculated that the woman was a brand ambassador or associate.

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Fans Speculated About What Was Happening at Sephora

The TikTok quickly sparked speculation about the woman's role at Sephora, with several commenters suggesting she may have been a Fresh associate. Others shared their own experiences with brand associates while shopping at the beauty retailer.

“Yes, she was a Fresh associate,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “There was a behind the scene game going on. Whoever sold the most Fresh products got a paid day off.”

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A former Sephora employee also weighed in, writing, “As a former Sephora employee, most of the time the brand associates work for multiple companies, so she could’ve been working for Tarte that day, but she’ll be working Fresh tomorrow lol.”

Other followers joked that they had been “bamboozled” into considering the products themselves.

“I feel bamboozled into now going to Sephora and purchasing all these FRESH products,” one commenter wrote.

Another said, “Why do I feel like YOU’RE trying to bamboozle ME now.”

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A third follower said they were experiencing the “bamboozle” secondhand.

Fresh also joined the conversation in the comments, pushing back on the idea that Gia had been “bamboozled.” Despite the speculation from her followers, Gia said she planned to give the Fresh products a try.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @gia_giudice's TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Gia's account of her Sephora shopping experience and the reactions shared by commenters on her video.