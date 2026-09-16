TikTok user @morganroos96 recently shared a story about why she no longer dates. Her video has received 1.8 million views and 1,938 comments.

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Morgan began the video by saying, “Men are so disappointing. So let me tell you what happened this weekend, 'cause f--- my life.” She then shared a story about getting ready to go out in a town where she still didn't know many people.

“All right, no big deal. Like, I'll just go by myself and have a drink,” she said, explaining that she would rather go out alone than stay home.

While she was having a drink at the bar, a man approached her and tapped her on the shoulder. She said he recognized her from TikTok, something that didn't happen very often.

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“As a side note, this never f------ happens because my demographics and my like, audience is 90% women,” she said.

The man offered to buy her a drink, which she found flattering. However, she had just ordered one and politely declined. He then offered to buy her a shot, which she accepted.

They began talking, and Morgan learned that she was much older than him. However, the age difference wasn't a dealbreaker, and they continued their conversation.

She began to have second thoughts when he chugged his beer and asked for another shot.

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When they got up to dance, Morgan noticed a group of men taking pictures of them. She asked the man she was dancing with about it, and he told her they were his friends and that they were celebrating a birthday.

The night took another turn when the group began making comments toward her, including calling her “the TikTok b----.”

The man she had been dancing with then started talking about someone named Maddie. Morgan explained that Maddie was his ex-girlfriend and that the two had recently gone through a messy breakup.

Morgan ultimately left the bar alone and later shared the experience with her followers as an example of her frustrations with dating.

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The women in the comments have Morgan's back

Several commenters expressed support for Morgan in the comments of her viral TikTok video, with some sharing their own thoughts on the encounter and criticizing the behavior of the men involved.

“The fact they called you a b---- MULTIPLE times and still thought he’d crack,” one commenter wrote.

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Another commenter wrote, “The switch up men pull when they realize they won’t be having sex with you needs to be studied.”

Other users also expressed support for Maddie, the man's ex-girlfriend. “I just know Maddie had this man down bad if he felt the need to get back at her like this. Maddie if you’re reading this keep doing you queen,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @morganroos96's TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Morgan's account of the encounter and her recollection of what happened at the bar.



