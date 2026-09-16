Taylor, who goes by @ladyaguilera2.0 on TikTok, took her followers along as she prepared to tell her guy best friend that she was in love with him. The two had been friends for years, and she was nervous to share how her feelings had changed. The video, which has received 202,600 likes and 667 comments at the time of writing, sparked a conversation among her followers.

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Taylor was putting on her makeup in the video as she prepared for her guy best friend to come over. He was on his way, and she was filled with nerves. It’s not easy to tell someone you’re in love with them, especially when that person has been your best friend for so many years.

Thankfully, there was already a sign that things might go well. Taylor said her friend had recently told her that he was in love with her, but she didn’t know what to say in response. She wanted the experience to be more romantic and planned to share her feelings closer to Valentine’s Day, when they were going on a trip together. He had apparently planned to do the same, but he was overcome by his feelings and told her earlier than planned.

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Taylor soon realized she felt the same way. She ordered something cute to give him that said, “I love you more,” which she planned to use as her delayed response to his confession. However, it didn’t arrive in time. She still wanted to do something special, so she wrote him a love letter and planned to give it to him when he arrived at her house.

Her Followers Were So Happy She Was in Love

Taylor’s TikTok followers were on the edge of their seats as they followed the story. Telling someone you love them can be a big moment, especially when the relationship started as a friendship. Many commenters were supportive of her decision to tell him how she felt.

“Friends to lovers is the best,” one follower wrote. Another added, “Ugh I love this stage of love it’s just bliss.”

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Other people were excited for her as well.

“Girl this makes me so kicking my feet giddy for you it makes me so happy you found love,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “The way you weren’t stressed or rushed getting ready already tells me how he is a calming presence to your nervous system. This is a beautiful story. I love love. Bring back love letters. Such a lost art. I’m so happy for you both.”

One commenter even shared her own love story.

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“I loved my guy best friend and 10 years ago he surprised me by kissing me one night… Anyway, here was us a month ago, getting married 10 years to the day of that kiss,” she wrote.

Overall, Taylor’s followers were thrilled for her. Some commenters asked for an update, which Taylor provided in the caption. Apparently, the video was filmed some time before she uploaded it, and by the time she shared the story, she and her guy best friend had been happily together for seven months.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @ladyaguilera2.0’s TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Taylor’s account of her relationship with her guy best friend and the update she shared with her followers.