A woman on Reddit posted to r/GirlDinnerDiaries about a difficult situation involving her best friend’s wedding. She was thrilled to learn her best friend was engaged, but said her heart dropped when she learned the date of the wedding. It fell on the anniversary of the worst day of her life.

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In a post that received 11,000 upvotes and 2,900 comments, the Redditor shared how excited she was to learn her best friend was getting married. She had been waiting for this to happen and was overjoyed when she was asked to serve as a bridesmaid. Everything was perfect until she found out the wedding date.

According to the Redditor, her best friend’s fiancé wanted to have the wedding on Jan. 8, following their Sept. 8 engagement. The date was difficult for the Redditor because her little sister died on Jan. 8 four years earlier.

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The Redditor said she had helped her best friend’s fiancé set up the proposal, but was devastated when she learned he wanted to have the wedding on the anniversary of her sister’s death.

She didn’t ask her friend to push the date back, but said she offered the option. However, according to the Redditor, her friend’s fiancé rejected the request.

The Redditor said she likely won’t attend the wedding because she typically sets aside her sister’s birthday and death anniversary to remember and celebrate her.

Redditors Debate Whether She Should Attend the Wedding

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The post received thousands of comments, with Redditors sharing different perspectives on the wedding date and whether the woman should attend.

“Wow, wtf on the fiancé? It’s not his responsibility to push it back, sure, but what’s with that ring comment???! I feel like 4 months between proposal and wedding is pretty fast to begin with; I’m surprised they’re able to find a venue,” one commenter wrote.

The commenter also told the Redditor that her friend appeared to care about her and would understand if she didn’t want to attend.

Another commenter offered a different perspective, writing, “Big hugs OP, I’m sorry. It may help to think if your sister could tell you something from the other side it would be that she would probably want you to go and be happy, maybe to try replace, or at least unburden, the worst day of your life with a good day filled with happy memories.”

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Another Redditor replied, “Maybe it's actually an opportunity to bring joy back to that day? It could be a gift?”

While many commenters expressed sympathy for the Redditor, others questioned whether asking the couple to change their wedding date was reasonable.

“I’m sorry for your pain but this is way too big of an ask for someone. You’re allowed to grieve and also make space for your life,” one commenter wrote.

Someone replied, “100% this. This day can be shared with a horrible memory, as well as a beautiful one.”

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The Redditor said she likely won’t attend the wedding, while commenters continued to debate how she should handle the conflict.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post. The details in this article are based solely on the original poster’s account of the situation shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.