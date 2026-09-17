‘You Don’t Own This Parking Lot’: Video Shows U.S. Citizen Detained by Federal Immigration Agents in San Diego After Filming Their Operation

A video shared by Instagram account @spacebunnynews1 shows a woman being arrested by federal immigration agents in a San Diego parking lot after filming their operation. The account described the woman as a U.S. citizen working as a community observer, and said she was detained after filming from what she thought was a safe distance.

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In the video, the woman tells the agents, "Look at you out there. Don't tell me what to do. You don't own this parking lot. What are you going to do, arrest me? You can't arrest me." An agent responds, "Will arrest." She replies, "Oh you will? For what?"

An unidentified voice, whose source could not be confirmed from the footage, can be heard saying, "Shut the f--- up b----." It was unclear from the video whether the voice belonged to a federal agent or a bystander.

The woman repeats, "I'm not impeding. That's it. For what?" An agent tells her, "You're under arrest." A bystander nearby says, "You didn't do anything. She did nothing. There you go. You didn't do anything." The woman says, "I was stepping back."

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The disrespect of federal officers by rabid, mentally ill liberals will no longer be tolerated.



FAFO.



The American people WILL NOT tolerate lawlessness. — Rochellemaryn ??️ (@RochelleAz) September 16, 2026

An agent then instructed her to move behind a marked line, saying, "Stand back there. Don't come over that red line. Back up right now. Beyond the red line... You happy? Let's go. Under arrest for 111 impeding." The woman and the bystander continue insisting she had not been impeding as she is taken into custody.

The @spacebunnynews1 account, which posted the video, claimed the woman was not blocking officers or interfering with an active detention. The woman and another U.S. citizen were later released without charges. The Daily Dot could not independently verify that characterization.

On X, where the video was later shared, one user defended the arrest, writing, "The disrespect of federal officers by rabid, mentally ill liberals will no longer be tolerated. FAFO. The American people WILL NOT tolerate lawlessness."

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Another argued that federal agents should not be interfered with under any circumstances. They wrote, "These are not cops. These are not sheriffs. These are licensed federal agents. These are the American balaclavas. You do not get to interfere with them. The same way you don't interfere with military deployments, you do not get freedoms here. We tried that road, deal with it."

When they have to turn away from the suspect and watch for people running up on them. At that point your impeding. — David Smith (@thesnawn) September 16, 2026

The Insta user also included additional allegations that could not be independently verified: that a separate Black American woman detained during the same incident was thrown to the ground and later denied a phone call and a sweater in custody, and that conditions and food inside the detention facility were poor.

A different user criticized the woman's behavior while questioning her employment status. They wrote, "I'm fine with anyone standing up for what they believe in, but sh-t, keep that to yourself! Next question why arent these folks at work? unenployeable [sic] I assume?"

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the identities of those involved, the specifics of the arrest, and the additional allegations regarding a second detained woman's treatment in custody. The details above reflect the account shared by @spacebunnynews1 on Instagram.