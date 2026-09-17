A Man’s Ex Told Him Her Brother Yelled His Name When He Saw Her Husband’s Shoes in the Spot He Used to Use 15 Years Ago

A married Reddit user said that he ran into his ex-girlfriend, whom he is still on good terms with, while visiting his hometown. What followed was a pleasant conversation and a story from her that brought back memories from the time they were dating.

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The man that he had traveled to his hometown with his wife to visit family when they unexpectedly ran into his ex-girlfriend. After they exchanged pleasantries and were about to leave, his ex asked him to wait and said, ‘I have a kind of funny story for you.’

Recalling when they were dating in 2009, the Reddit user wrote, ‘Every time I went over to her house, I would take my shoes off and leave them neatly by a specific door. Her little brother, who was like 5 at the time, would always know if I was there cause he would see my shoes when getting in the house, and you could hear him yell, ‘Yay, Bryce is here' from the basement.”



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The man revealed that his ex is also married now and has a child. And the brother who was 5 when they were dating goes to college now while living at home. He wrote that his ex-girlfriend and her husband had visited her parents when the incident occurred.

The moment her brother came home, he asked: “Where’s Bryce?” To this, the man’s ex said, “What do you mean?” The Reddit user explained, “Apparently, in the 15+ years since we broke up, no one had ever put their shoes in that spot. And on this day, for no particular reason, her husband decided to take his off and put them there. So when her brother came home from class, the husband's shoes triggered an ‘old friend’ response in his brain and tried to seek me out.”

He ended the post saying he was touched to learn he had made a lasting impression on her brother. He wrote, “Something so innocuous would cause him to be like, 'let's go find him.’” The post shared on r/BoyDinnerDiaries received 237 comments as of publication.



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This instantly sparked a discussion in the comments section. One commenter wrote, “Very wholesome! And I hope you at least told your ex that you said hi to her brother. It’s freaking cool that he has a fond memory of you.”

Another commenter wrote, “After reading all the depressing shit on this sub, this was a nice little healer. Thanks for sharing.” A third user suggested, “Aww, you should go over there and give dude a hug lol.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account as shared on r/BoyDinnerDiaries.

