Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

‘I Went From No Children to 3, Then Back to 0 When We Broke Up’: Men Share What Dating a Single Mom Actually Cost Them

7:28 AM CDT on September 17, 2026

Dating single moms sparks a heated debate on reddit.

Dating single moms sparks a heated debate on reddit.

|Images via Louis_ Every Click/Pexels | Nathan Cowley/Pexels

A Reddit thread asking childless men whether they would date a single mother drew more than 2,700 comments and a range of personal accounts. The first comment was from a man who said he had a difficult experience and would not date a single mother again. He said the experience had caused pain for everyone involved, including the children.

Featured Video

The commenter wrote, “I lost 3 little girls who were everything to me, never got to say goodbye. Unfortunately, the mother turned out to be a bad person (the nicest way I can put how awful she really was). I still think about the 3 girls all the time; so many things remind me of all the adventures we went on. I went from having no children to 3, then back to 0 when we broke up.”

The commenter wrote, “I lost 3 little girls who were everything to me, never got to say goodbye. Unfortunately, the mother turned out to be a bad person (the nicest way I can put how awful she really was). I still think about the 3 girls all the time; so many things remind me of all the adventures we went on. I went from having no children to 3, then back to 0 when we broke up.”

Advertisement

Another commenter shared that he had dated a woman for two years who had a six-year-old daughter. “We became very close, so close in fact that the mom, when she broke up with me, said, “It’s like that scene from Jerry McGuire; ‘I live with a kid who I really love… and I really like her mom too.’”

The commenter added that the situation was tough on all of them, especially the kid. She had to go through her parent’s divorce and then this. “The first Christmas I sent the little girl a gift. The mom called and thanked me, then asked if I could break off contact to give the new boyfriend a chance to get close to her. I did what she asked. After that I never dated a woman with a kid,” he wrote. 

A single mother commented that she had never put herself or her child in that situation. “It’s not cool for the kid for a parent to hope something works out simply to fill an adult void of wanting a relationship,” she wrote. 

Advertisement

The woman acknowledged that it was easy for her to say this because she had never been in that situation. However, she said she was not suggesting others were wrong. “I’m just saying I’m extremely happy I feel that way. Not trying to start a whole argument about it but it’s one of the only areas of my life where I can actually understand how the future would affect me (and my kid) so seriously,” she wrote. 

This article is based on a post shared in r/AskReddit on Reddit. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the personal experiences described by commenters or their identities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

‘I Was Let Go From My New Job After 2.5hrs’: Man Says He Was Fired Over Alleged Hygiene Issues

September 17, 2026
Culture

‘Everything Always Smelled a Bit Like Chlorine’: Internet Shares What It’s Like Dating a Pro Athlete

September 17, 2026
Culture

‘You Can Do Better’: Woman’s Post About Her Boyfriend’s Job Troubles Draws Criticism

September 17, 2026
Memes

Teachers at a School Dressed Like Students and Filmed the Results — the Compilation Has the Comment Section Relating Hard

September 17, 2026
Culture

A Woman Asked Two Older Men to Leave Her Pub Table — Internet Says That’s Basic Etiquette, Not Rudeness

September 17, 2026
Culture

A TikToker Found a $25 Butcher’s Bundle at Save Mart That Usually Costs Over $37 — Commenters Say It Is Available at Every Location

September 17, 2026
Advertisement