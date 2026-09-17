‘I Went From No Children to 3, Then Back to 0 When We Broke Up’: Men Share What Dating a Single Mom Actually Cost Them

A Reddit thread asking childless men whether they would date a single mother drew more than 2,700 comments and a range of personal accounts. The first comment was from a man who said he had a difficult experience and would not date a single mother again. He said the experience had caused pain for everyone involved, including the children.

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The commenter wrote, “I lost 3 little girls who were everything to me, never got to say goodbye. Unfortunately, the mother turned out to be a bad person (the nicest way I can put how awful she really was). I still think about the 3 girls all the time; so many things remind me of all the adventures we went on. I went from having no children to 3, then back to 0 when we broke up.”

The commenter wrote, “I lost 3 little girls who were everything to me, never got to say goodbye. Unfortunately, the mother turned out to be a bad person (the nicest way I can put how awful she really was). I still think about the 3 girls all the time; so many things remind me of all the adventures we went on. I went from having no children to 3, then back to 0 when we broke up.”

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Another commenter shared that he had dated a woman for two years who had a six-year-old daughter. “We became very close, so close in fact that the mom, when she broke up with me, said, “It’s like that scene from Jerry McGuire; ‘I live with a kid who I really love… and I really like her mom too.’”

The commenter added that the situation was tough on all of them, especially the kid. She had to go through her parent’s divorce and then this. “The first Christmas I sent the little girl a gift. The mom called and thanked me, then asked if I could break off contact to give the new boyfriend a chance to get close to her. I did what she asked. After that I never dated a woman with a kid,” he wrote.



A single mother commented that she had never put herself or her child in that situation. “It’s not cool for the kid for a parent to hope something works out simply to fill an adult void of wanting a relationship,” she wrote.

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The woman acknowledged that it was easy for her to say this because she had never been in that situation. However, she said she was not suggesting others were wrong. “I’m just saying I’m extremely happy I feel that way. Not trying to start a whole argument about it but it’s one of the only areas of my life where I can actually understand how the future would affect me (and my kid) so seriously,” she wrote.

This article is based on a post shared in r/AskReddit on Reddit. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the personal experiences described by commenters or their identities.

