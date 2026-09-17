A Woman Went on 25 First Dates After Moving to New York and Still Never Got a Boyfriend — She Asked TikTok Where Serial Daters Are Finding Theirs

A TikTok creator @mmaebyy recently wondered how some people always seem to have a boyfriend. The video had drawn more than 192,000 likes as of publication, with commenters debating dating standards.

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In the video, the creator asked a question many single people may have: How do people who seem to move from one relationship to another keep finding partners?

As of publication, her video had more than 192,000 likes and featured an overlay that read, "Where are serial daters finding their boyfriends?" The creator explained that she had never had a boyfriend and spent the first 23 years of her life assuming she wasn't meeting enough people. After moving to New York City, she decided to start dating and, in due course of her new adventure, she went on 25 first dates.

Her experience did not produce the result she expected. "I was like, 'How is it possible that none of you is my boyfriend?" she said.

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She then asked if people who are constantly in relationships are less picky, or whether she was somehow the problem. She said she didn't actually want to date any of the men she met, as most of those dates were awful.

The comments section offered several theories. One commenter wrote that she sometimes wonders how all her friends have partners before remembering she wouldn't date any of the people they are dating.

Another suggested that some people may be going for the bare minimum. A third TikTok user had a different perspective: "Getting a bf is the easiest thing in the world. Getting a GREAT bf is the problem lol."

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So finding a compatible partner is a recurring theme. A commenter wrote, "The difference is they need someone, and you want someone." Others argued that social habits may play a role. For example, one suggested that serial daters tend to be social and outgoing, with larger friend groups, which means more opportunities to meet potential partners.

Then came another commenter, who said they used to be a serial dater themselves and said that they used to believe they owed it to people to date them if they pursued them for long enough. Another user said that she had been in relationships almost continuously since she was 18 and didn't know why she had always had a boyfriend.

TikTok users discuss how people get boyfriends so easily.

Several commenters described their own dating histories and what they learned from them. One said she had previously moved between relationships but eventually met her fiancé after spending a year single. The couple met organically through mutual friends and took things slowly, she said. Another commenter said she was very picky but often found that men initially appeared to meet her expectations before their behaviour changed within a few months of dating.

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Some users said that they were also settling, seeking validation, or didn't want to be alone as reasons why they had always been in relationships. Others said that serial daters necessarily had low standards. One commenter said that being social made it easier to meet people and thereby created more opportunities to find someone compatible.

This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @mmaebyy. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the personal experiences described by commenters.