Woman Says Situationships Can Leave People Unfulfilled

TikTok creator @khadyajah shared her thoughts on the differences between casual dating and situationships, arguing that unclear romantic dynamics can leave people wanting more. Her video received more than 294,000 views and 578 comments as of publication.

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Khadyajah compared situationships to store-bought candy, saying they can taste good at first but ultimately leave a person feeling empty and wanting more. She argued that people may return to situationships in an attempt to recreate the positive feelings they experienced early on, only to find that the experience does not satisfy them in the same way.

She continued the candy analogy by comparing the emotional and spiritual turmoil she associates with situationships to the effects of eating too much candy.

According to Khadyajah, people may recognize that candy is not good for them but continue eating it because they are looking for something that satisfies their craving. She suggested that dating can work in a similar way, with people staying in relationships that do not meet their emotional needs while hoping for something more fulfilling.

Khadyajah Says Casual Dating Can Offer More Clarity

Khadyajah then explained how she views casual dating, saying people should first consider what they need from their dating experiences, including their non-negotiables when it comes to romance and intimacy.

She argued that casual dating can involve clear expectations and communication between the people involved. While a person may have multiple romantic partners, she said those relationships should still be based on kindness, honesty and open communication.

According to Khadyajah, those qualities distinguish casual dating from situationships, which she described as being characterized by ambiguity, mixed signals and hot-and-cold behavior.

She argued that situationships can create an unspoken expectation that the relationship may eventually become serious, even when at least one person is privately hoping that will happen.

By contrast, Khadyajah said casual dating does not necessarily come with the expectation that a relationship will develop into exclusivity or marriage. Instead, she described it as an arrangement in which both people are transparent about what they want and where the relationship stands.

She also emphasized the importance of openly discussing feelings and expectations, including whether there is a genuine desire to continue seeing each other.

Khadyajah said this level of transparency is what separates casual dating from the ambiguity she associates with situationships.

“Clarity is a form of kindness,” she said. “When things are not clear, they cannot be kind as well.”

She went on to argue that people who want the emotional intimacy associated with a loving relationship may ultimately feel unfulfilled if they remain in a situationship that does not provide what they are looking for.

Khadyajah said people who recognize that they want more emotional intimacy should be willing to walk away from relationships that leave them unfulfilled. She encouraged viewers to set boundaries, reflect on their dating experiences and learn from them rather than repeating the same patterns.

Many reactions to the video agreed with her take on situationships and the harmful emotional residue it leaves behind. One commenter said a situationship is the worst thing a person can get into. They wrote, "Honestly being in a situationship is the BIGGEST disservice you can do to yourself."

Another commenter said that people who enter situationships lack the desire to be truly loved. They wrote, "This is sooo good. Situationships are nothing more than a thrill with zero expectations. You have to really lack the yearning to be fully loved to indulge in it. Not worth it."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the broader claims and interpretations shared in the video, which are based on @khadyajah's perspective and opinions about dating, situationships and romantic relationships.