TikToker Shares Great Clips Haircut Experience After a Trim

A TikToker is warning others about her recent experience at Great Clips after she says she went in asking for a simple trim and left with considerably more hair cut off than she expected.

TikTok user @ivymarieplay recently shared her experience on the platform, describing a visit to Great Clips as “haircut roulette” because, in her words, you never know what you're going to get. The video has garnered more than 3.8 million likes and 3,200 comments.

“I walk in and I'm like, ‘Hey, just a little trim. Just get the dead ends off.’ Lady's like, ‘Got it,’” she says in the video. The stylist then asked whether she wanted her hair washed before or after it was cut. “And I was like, uh, this is gonna be fun. It's like, ‘How about we wash it first?’” @ivymarieplay recalls.

But according to the TikToker, things took an unexpected turn once she returned to the chair.

“She takes me over to the bowl, washes my hair, brings me back over, and before she gets out a brush to brush it or a comb to part my hair, she just grabs the scissors out and starts cutting,” she says. “No parts, no nothing. Just starts cutting.” @ivymarieplay says she watched her hair fall to the floor as the stylist continued cutting. “And I was like, wow, we're making a wig for somebody else today,” she jokes.

Although she says she specifically asked for a trim, the TikToker shows viewers a comparison of her hair before and after the appointment. She claims roughly four inches were cut off.

Despite her concerns about the amount of hair that was removed, the finished haircut did not appear to be as dramatic as she initially feared.

Still, @ivymarieplay had a warning for viewers who feel strongly about their hair.

“Don't go to Great Clips,” she says. “If you have an emotional attachment to your hair 'cause there's a good chance you won't have it when you leave.”

Viewers shared their own Great Clips experiences

The video prompted viewers to share their reactions and their own experiences with the salon.

“I’m curious what dose and what meds are you on? Cause you’re very calm…” one commenter joked.

Other women shared photos and stories of haircuts they said had gone wrong, including uneven cuts and lopsided bangs.

“I’ll be heading to my nearest Great Clips the next time I’m in the mood to feel something,” another commenter joked.

However, not everyone blamed Great Clips itself for the experiences shared in the comments.

One commenter who identified themselves as a hairstylist with 27 years of experience argued that the individual stylist matters more than the salon's name or price.

“Hairstylist of 27yrs. Repeat after me people IT DOESNT MATTER THE NAME ON THE DOOR OR THE PRICE. ITS THE PERSON STANDING BEHIND THE CHAIR,” they wrote.

The comment offered a different perspective on the discussion, suggesting that customers' experiences can depend on the individual stylist rather than the salon brand alone.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the haircut described in the video, which is based solely on TikTok user @ivymarieplay’s account of her experience at Great Clips.