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TikToker Thought a Situationship Was “Every Man’s Dream,” but Says Finding Someone for Casual Weekly Hangouts Is Harder Than Expected

5:45 PM CDT on October 21, 2026

TikToker Shares Her Bare Minimum for a Situationship

TikToker Shares Her Bare Minimum for a Situationship

|Image Credit: TikTok/@nicoleeorrr

TikTok user @nicoleeorrr recently took to the platform to discuss finding a situationship and why it has been more difficult than she expected. She said she was surprised by the struggle, considering she thought casual dating was "every man's dream." The video had received 330,600 views and 864 comments at the time of publication.

Nicole, who goes by @nicoleeorrr on TikTok, described her frustrations with trying to find someone who wanted the same kind of arrangement.

"I am asking for the bare minimum," she says in the video.

For Nicole, a situationship could be completely casual and require very little time or effort. She says that a man recently told her he wasn't looking for anything casual, a response that seemed to surprise her.

She then laid out her requirements, starting with how often she would want to see the person. "I just want someone to hang out with once a week on the weekends," she says.

Nicole also doesn't expect them to text very often. Since a situationship isn't intended to be a serious relationship, frequent communication doesn't appear to be a priority for her.

Her final requirement is that she genuinely enjoy spending time with the person. "I have to enjoy your presence and hanging out with you and we can watch movies and hang out but like, that's it. I'm not asking for much," she says.

TikTok Users Debate Whether Nicole's Situationship Expectations Are Realistic

Casual dating looks different for everyone, and commenters had varying opinions about whether Nicole's approach would work.

"That's not how you get a situationship with men Imao. You have to pretend like you want a relationship and 'reluctantly agree' to a situationship," one user commented.

Another commenter appeared to agree with the idea that men may prefer to initiate the arrangement themselves. "No they like when it's their idea," the user wrote.

A third commenter offered a more cynical take on how some men approach situationships, arguing that women may feel pressured to pretend they want a relationship before agreeing to something casual. "Men NEVER want the woman that wants the same thing as them. They have this weird thing abt[sic] consent. So you have to pretend to want a relationship so that they think the situationship is them getting relationship benefits w/out[sic] having to commit. They MUST feel like they have the upper hand or they dont[sic] want it," the commenter wrote.

Despite the differing opinions, Nicole's video appears to have resonated with viewers who recognize the challenges of navigating casual dating. Whether her approach works will depend on the people involved, their expectations, and how openly they communicate about what they want.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @nicoleeorrr, which are based on her opinions shared in the video.

Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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