TikTok Boss Says Gen Z Worker Called Out Over Sunburn

Would you call out of work because of a bad sunburn? According to TikTok creator Jamie, one of her employees did exactly that.

Jamie, who posts under the handle @simplyy.jamieee, shares videos about her experiences as a Millennial boss managing Gen Z employees. A conversation she shared with an employee named Abby had garnered 79,700 views and 28 comments at the time of publication, with viewers debating whether the situation was a reasonable excuse to miss work.

In the video, Jamie calls Abby to find out where she is, only to discover that her employee isn't planning to come in that day.

When Jamie asks whether she's sick, Abby responds, “Kind of,” prompting her boss to ask for an explanation.

It turns out Abby is calling out because of a bad sunburn.

Jamie appears frustrated but gives her employee an opportunity to explain the situation. Abby ultimately decides to take a personal day, but she also struggles to remember how to log it in the company's system, adding to Jamie's confusion.

The conversation takes another turn when Abby admits she isn't sure whether she'll be able to come in the following day, either. Her concern? The feeling of her skin peeling might be “overstimulating.”

The exchange sparked a discussion among viewers, with some sharing their own experiences with severe sunburns and others questioning whether Abby was taking her job seriously.

TikTok Viewers Debate Whether a Bad Sunburn Is a Valid Reason to Miss Work

Some commenters pointed out that sunburns can be painful enough to make everyday activities difficult.

One woman shared her experience of being sent home from work because her sunburn caused her feet to swell. “To be fair, I've had bad enough sunburn that I had edema in my feet and walking was painful,” she wrote. “That being said I tried to go to work, but my boss didn't like that I was wearing UGG boots because that was the only thing I could get over my feet so he sent me home.”

Another commenter agreed that sunburns shouldn't automatically be dismissed as a minor inconvenience. “Well, sunburn can be very serious, though,” they wrote.

Others, however, focused on Abby's reported history of absences and questioned why Jamie continued to give her chances. “Why did they keep Abby? Especially when she missed her first day because her mom wasn't able to give her a ride,” one person asked. “You give Abby way too many chances,” another commenter wrote.

Some viewers also expressed surprise at Jamie's patience with the situation. “My patience could never,” one person commented.

Another viewer related to Jamie's experience, writing, “I love these videos! I also work with Gen-Zs so yeah.. I know! Sincerely Gen-X”

Ultimately, reactions to Jamie's video were mixed. While some viewers argued that a severe sunburn can genuinely interfere with someone's ability to work, others felt Abby's reported absences reflected a lack of responsibility.

The discussion highlights how differently people approach sick days, workplace expectations and the line between a legitimate health concern and an absence that frustrates coworkers or managers.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @simplyy.jamieee, which are based on her account of the conversation shared on TikTok.