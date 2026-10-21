TikToker Says ‘Attention Isn’t Commitment’ in Dating Advice

A TikTok from creator @yapwithjuliana is reminding women that their worth isn't based on the attention they receive from men. One of the biggest lies social media tells women, she says, is that they have unlimited options when, in reality, they have unlimited attention. The video had received 328,400 views and 1,612 comments at the time of publication.

She says men liking your photos, thinking you're beautiful, and wanting to sleep with you aren't options. They're attention. The real question, she argues, is how many men would actually want to commit to you.

"The question is not how many men have access to you, it's how many of these men would actually choose you, how many would commit to you, how many would build with you? How many would sacrifice for you? How many would stay when life gets difficult? How many would grow old with you and raise children with you?" she asks in the video.

That, she says, is when the list gets significantly shorter. According to the creator, many women assume attention translates into leverage, but that isn't necessarily the case. They mistake compliments for commitment, even when the men giving them that attention may not be interested in a long-term relationship.

"Social media created this illusion that there's always someone better waiting around the corner," she says. This can lead women to keep looking for someone "better," even when they may already have a meaningful connection.

According to the creator, this mindset can lead to regret later on. Eventually, she suggests, some women may realize the men they encountered were distractions rather than genuine relationship prospects.

"Not every man that wants you actually wants you. And a lot of people learn this lesson a little bit too late," she says.

TikTok Users Agree With the Creator's Message About Attention and Commitment

The video's comments included users who agreed with the creator's message about the difference between attention and commitment.

"Attention is their oxygen, validation is their currency, and accountability is their kryptonite," one user commented.

"Attention doesn't mean intention!" another wrote, echoing the video's central message that compliments and interest don't necessarily translate into commitment.

The creator's words appeared to resonate with many commenters, including men who praised her perspective and agreed with her assessment of dating dynamics.

"Not sure if this is another chat gpt script because this was the most revolutionary thing l've heard in the last 7," one user wrote.

The video reflects a broader conversation about dating in the age of social media, where likes, compliments, and messages can sometimes be mistaken for genuine romantic interest. While online attention can feel validating, the creator argues that it doesn't necessarily indicate a person's willingness to build a lasting relationship.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @yapwithjuliana, which are based solely on her account shared on TikTok.