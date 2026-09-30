Man Describes His Most Disrespectful First Date Experience Ever!

TikTok content creator @christiancooks99 shared a video that garnered more than 954,000 views and 900 comments, describing what he considers the most inconsiderate first date he's ever experienced. Against his better judgment, he went back to a date that had already gone wrong, only for the night to end with him footing the bill.

Christian began by explaining that he matched with a young woman on Hinge whom he called Lady. He said he had matched with Lady on the app a number of times, but this would be the first time he actually planned to take her on a date.

After matching with her, Christian said he sent her a message, and she responded, surprisingly. He eventually got her number, and the two continued getting to know each other through text.

He said she responded relatively quickly to his messages, kept him informed about her daily activities, and was courteous, which he considered green flags. With everything going smoothly, he decided to set up their first date.

Christian planned the date for 6:30 p.m. one evening during the week, and she agreed. He said he was open to a positive outcome but had already decided to return home in time to watch an NFL game. He confirmed the plans with her once more the day before their date, and they were good to go.

Christian’s First Date Arrived Over an Hour Late and Took an Unexpected Turn

Christian said he deliberately chose a restaurant five minutes from his apartment, and sent her a text an hour before to build the anticipation of a great evening. Then, he said he arrived at the restaurant for about 6:30, and sent her a text letting her know he made it.

Shortly after, she replied to his first text, letting him know that she was getting ready and was excited to see him. However, she didn't reply to his second text as quickly. So, he decided to send her another text, about 10 minutes later.

In total, Christian said he sent her four texts, from 6:30 to 7:10, each about 10 to 15 minutes apart. Basically, for 40 minutes, she didn't respond to any of his texts. Realizing how long he had been waiting with a response, he thought he was being ghosted, and decided to head back home in time to watch the football game since all he ordered was a glass of water.

After arriving home, Christian said he finally heard from Lady at 8:00 p.m.! That's an entire hour and a half since the time the dinner was scheduled for. Her response, "I'm so sorry. It took me a little longer than usual to get ready. I just got here."

Against his better judgement, he got dressed AGAIN and went back to the restaurant. He then texted her to let her know he'll be there in 10 minutes. And her audacious response was, "If you're not here by 8:30, I'm leaving."

Still, he proceeded to the restaurant, arriving there around 8:15 p.m. When they finally met and introduced themselves in person, he said she told him it's not nice to keep a lady waiting. Christian said she didn't appear to be teasing. She was serious.

Despite the initial awkwardness, he said they sparked a conversation, until he finally asked her if she remembered their date was scheduled for 6:30. And her response was, "Yeah. . . I told you I was gonna be late, right?" But he reminded her that she never texted him back. Her response was far from humble.

Based on her tone and body language, Christian said he couldn't discern if she was trying to be sarcastic or flirty with him. But it didn't take long for him to realize what her idea of flirting was, because she was doing it with the food server.

He said she was blatantly flirting with the server, complimenting everything from his hair to his jewelry. This is when the disrespect had gone too far. So, Christian asked to be excused to go to the bathroom so he could decide how to tell her the night was over.

But, by the time he came back out, Lady had taken her food and left, leaving a note written on a napkin which read, "Went to O'Tools to watch the game." He eventually had to pay the bill for both of them, on top of having to deal with her disrespect.

Reactions to the video post encouraged Christian to have stronger boundaries when dating, since women may take advantage of his kind nature. Others said he should've seen the disrespect early on and not return the second time.

One commenter wrote, "Have strict boundaries Christian, you seem kind and empathetic and many people can take advantage of that."

Another commenter said he shouldn't have even stayed to order food. They wrote, "She is not very considerate. I hope there is no date number 2. You should have left after drinks."

A separate commenter said he shouldn't have responded to her texts after being late. They wrote, "No response to 6:45 text, leave and do not respond to her attempts to contact. Everything after 6:50 is your fault."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on TikTok user @christiancooks99’s account of his first-date experience.