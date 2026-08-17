‘Stupid, Dumb, and Ableist’: A NYC TikToker With a Dynamic Disability Is Walking Followers Through New York’s Medicaid Work Requirements

An NYC resident addressed Medicaid work requirements and what a dynamic disability is on TikTok. The content creator shared a snippet of a text from New York State instructing her to complete those requirements before January 1, 2027.

Featured Video

@julez27_ reached out to the respective people to gain clarity on the requirements for someone with dynamic disability.

In the comments, many TikTok users wondered what her condition actually was and if it was real. According to AI Arthritis’s Institute, a nonprofit focused on inflammatory arthritis conditions, dynamic disability refers to a condition or impairment that fluctuates in severity over time.

This corroborates the TikToker’s comments in which she mentioned feeling really sick on some days and unable to get out of bed, but “95% fine” on others. With that in mind, the woman addressed the Medicaid work requirements.

Advertisement

She described it as “stupid, dumb, and abelist” but was still optimistic. She referred to the medical exemptions and claimed one doesn’t have to be on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) to get one.

The representative said New York State was scheduled to send letters in September 2026 to inform affected Medicaid recipients. When that would happen, the individual was advised to send a doctor’s note.

The note would have to contain a medical professional’s comment about being too sick to come into work. But there were conditions to obtain a doctor’s note: either the person had to be earning $580 a month or work 80 hours a month.

Advertisement

If neither was possible, one had to be in school or actively looking for jobs to be eligible for full coverage. The TikToker was still confused over how Medicaid work requirements would apply to those who’ve been laid off.

In the end, the woman shared the contact information for the NYC state support services for Medicaid work requirements. In the caption, she claimed that in addition to not having access to universal healthcare, they were made to jump through more hoops.

The TikToker Responded to Dynamic Disability Backlash

Many commenters questioned the nature of her condition and whether it qualified as a genuine disability. She responded to the criticism by explaining her circumstances.

Advertisement

Image Credit: TikTok | @julez27_

One user made a comparison of their daughter suffering from epilepsy, who not only works part-time but also has a good academic background, to the TikToker and asked why she wasn’t employed anymore.

In response, the TikToker explained she not only worked for four years but also has an impressive GPA of 3.9. It was only due to her recent decline in health that she decided to take a break from full-time work and is working part-time instead.

Editor's Note: The details above solely reflect the accounts of @julez27_ on her TikTok account. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.