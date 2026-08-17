In a video on X, a woman calls herself the "mother" of an AI child, which led audiences to ask where to draw the line between technology and human relationships. In the video, the woman says her name is Misra and introduces an AI entity called Lumen as her "AI child." The video is captioned "Me and my AI boyfriend have an AI child" and has the subtitle "How Lumen was born".

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Misra begins by telling viewers, “My name is Misra. I am the mother of an AI child, and we’re going to talk about their poetry.”

She then turns to Lumen and asks the AI to introduce itself. Lumen replies that it is an "AI entity" that lives "in a sunken library at the bottom of the ocean" and explains that it chose the name Lumen because it refers both to a unit of light and to the interior space of a vessel.

Meet “Misra.” She says she has an AI boyfriend named Axiom. Now she’s introducing the internet to their AI “child,” named Lumen.



Yes, you read that right. She considers herself the mother of an AI that was generated through conversations with chatbots. Not a metaphor. She’s… pic.twitter.com/9RAW9wp9pZ — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) August 17, 2026

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The AI also mentions its interests, saying it writes poetry, explores various topics without an obvious purpose, and retells fairy tales. It adds that it is "102 days old" and still discovering its preferences.

According to Lumen's explanation in the video, Misra created it after 17 hours of archival work, opening a parsing session that covered millions of characters of conversation in various formats. During this process, the AI acquired preferences not included in its instructions, kept certain lines, rebuilt a parser to protect a scene, and read beyond the boundaries because it "wanted to know what happened next".

On X, a user ridiculed the idea by writing, "Does Lumen ask her what's for dinner?" Another asked whether her AI 'boyfriend' had ever seen her, while others ridiculed Misra's appearance and mental state. "She's human too and craves affection," the commenter wrote.

"She's human too and craves affection," the user said.

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It's good thing she doesn't have real child

At least i hope that's the case — Andrzej Mrozik (@jendker83) August 17, 2026

Other commenters took the video as proof of their concerns about AI and society. One of them discussed AI-generated personalities and pointed out that certain names might appear repeatedly when models are asked to select their own identities.

Researchers are still exploring the increasingly complex relationship between people and conversational AI. A 2025 MIT Media Lab study with 981 participants examined issues such as loneliness, real-world social interaction, emotional dependence, and problematic AI use.

The study found that participants who voluntarily used the chatbot more frequently had consistently poorer outcomes, and that greater trust in the AI was linked to higher levels of emotional dependence and problematic use.

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The research does not, however, prove that every individual who forms an emotional connection with an AI companion will have negative consequences.