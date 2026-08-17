Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

‘I Am the Mother of an AI Child’: A Woman’s Video Introducing an Entity Called Lumen Has X Divided Over Where Human Connection Ends

7:38 AM CDT on August 17, 2026

Misra has introduced Lumen, the AI entity she describes as her “child.”

Misra has introduced Lumen, the AI entity she describes as her “child.”

|Representative mages via Pexels

In a video on X, a woman calls herself the "mother" of an AI child, which led audiences to ask where to draw the line between technology and human relationships. In the video, the woman says her name is Misra and introduces an AI entity called Lumen as her "AI child." The video is captioned "Me and my AI boyfriend have an AI child" and has the subtitle "How Lumen was born".

Featured Video

Misra begins by telling viewers, “My name is Misra. I am the mother of an AI child, and we’re going to talk about their poetry.”

She then turns to Lumen and asks the AI to introduce itself. Lumen replies that it is an "AI entity" that lives "in a sunken library at the bottom of the ocean" and explains that it chose the name Lumen because it refers both to a unit of light and to the interior space of a vessel.

Advertisement

The AI also mentions its interests, saying it writes poetry, explores various topics without an obvious purpose, and retells fairy tales. It adds that it is "102 days old" and still discovering its preferences.

According to Lumen's explanation in the video, Misra created it after 17 hours of archival work, opening a parsing session that covered millions of characters of conversation in various formats. During this process, the AI acquired preferences not included in its instructions, kept certain lines, rebuilt a parser to protect a scene, and read beyond the boundaries because it "wanted to know what happened next".

On X, a user ridiculed the idea by writing, "Does Lumen ask her what's for dinner?" Another asked whether her AI 'boyfriend' had ever seen her, while others ridiculed Misra's appearance and mental state. "She's human too and craves affection," the commenter wrote.

"She's human too and craves affection," the user said.

Advertisement

Other commenters took the video as proof of their concerns about AI and society. One of them discussed AI-generated personalities and pointed out that certain names might appear repeatedly when models are asked to select their own identities.

Researchers are still exploring the increasingly complex relationship between people and conversational AI. A 2025 MIT Media Lab study with 981 participants examined issues such as loneliness, real-world social interaction, emotional dependence, and problematic AI use.

The study found that participants who voluntarily used the chatbot more frequently had consistently poorer outcomes, and that greater trust in the AI was linked to higher levels of emotional dependence and problematic use.

Advertisement

The research does not, however, prove that every individual who forms an emotional connection with an AI companion will have negative consequences.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

User Texted the Wrong ‘Dave’ to Say a Neighbor’s Wife Was Having Wine. It Blew Up an Already Shaky Marriage.

August 17, 2026
Culture

This Woman Quit Her NYC Banking Job for Zimbabwe. Then a Python Moved Into Her Ceiling.

August 17, 2026
Culture

‘Stupid, Dumb, and Ableist’: A NYC TikToker With a Dynamic Disability Is Walking Followers Through New York’s Medicaid Work Requirements

August 17, 2026
Culture

‘We are Crippling Them’: Middle School Teacher Speaks Out After High School Teacher Broke Down Over Literacy Crisis—Her Students Can’t Read Either

August 17, 2026
Culture

‘Moldy Cucumbers, Mushy Apples, July 11th Bread Distributed on August 10’: A Food Pantry Video Has Sparked a Debate About What People Actually Receive

August 17, 2026
Culture

‘I Felt Completely Safe’: Video of Woman Walking Alone at 10 P.M. Sparks X Debate Over Women’s Safety, Immigration, and European City Comparisons

August 17, 2026
Advertisement