Reddit user u/Money_Respect_3277 recently took to the popular subreddit r/AItheAsshole to ask whether she was in the wrong for how she handled her sister's behavior while she was staying at her house. At the time of publication, the post had garnered 1,700 upvotes and 99 comments.

u/Money_Respect_3277 says that she and her husband recently moved into a new place together. However, just two days after moving in, her sister, Chloe, moved in with them.

"She is going through a tough time after getting out of a long-term relationship and moving back from 17 hours away, so we wanted to help her get back on her feet while she looks for a job and does DoorDash at night," she wrote in the post.

However, things quickly escalated as Chloe began acting as though she lived there and was entitled to certain things. One example was Chloe throwing a fit when she was told that she had to be the last to shower one morning, despite not having to leave the house until 10 a.m.

Another issue involved Chloe getting an attitude when she was asked to bring the dogs inside at night. However, when u/Money_Respect_3277 confronted her about it, Chloe became upset.

"When I tried to address it and reminded her that my husband, Mark, and I are trying to get our own brand-new home established, and that she is a guest who doesn’t get preferential treatment, she sent me a massive paragraph/essay about how hard her life is right now, how she's trying, and how my comments make her feel like family isn't rooting for her," she wrote.

This eventually led u/Money_Respect_3277 to tell Chloe that she needed to drop the entitlement, text arguments, and attitude while staying at their home.

Reddit users urge woman to establish boundaries with her sister

Chloe's behavior didn't sit well with Reddit users, who largely sided with u/Money_Respect_3277. Many also offered suggestions on how she should handle the situation with her sister.

"NTA, but now you HAVE to set a strict timetable for when she has to leave, and get it in writing. Or else you will have a permanent spoiled roommate," one user commented.

"NTA. Two days after moving in, your sister moves in? What?! You and your husband deserve to enjoy your new home by yourselves? Is she paying rent or financially contributed? Start eviction processing. You can be nice and let her have 60 days. She might never leave. Is this what you want?" another user suggested.

"Hmmm wonder why she broke up. Time for self-reflection," a third user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by Reddit user u/Money_Respect_3277, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AItheAsshole.