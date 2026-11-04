Redditor Shares Restaurant Brunch Menu Dispute

A Reddit post shared to r/EntitledPeople describes how a restaurant owner and chef handled a rude customer who arrived with her husband during dinner hours but insisted on ordering items from the brunch menu. The post has garnered over 15,000 upvotes and more than 1,082 comments.

The writer explained that, in addition to owning the restaurant, he also works as one of its chefs. He typically works in the kitchen on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

He went on to explain that the lunch menu runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by the dinner menu, which begins at 3 p.m. The restaurant also offers an Early Bird special from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Sundays, however, a special brunch menu is available during lunch hours.

On this particular Sunday, the writer said he was helping himself to a bowl of food after the brunch and lunch rush had settled down. At that point, only three elderly couples were seated in the restaurant for the Early Bird dinner special.

Then, at around 3:45 p.m., another elderly couple walked in and took a table. Despite arriving during dinner hours, they asked their server for items from the brunch and lunch menu. The server explained that brunch had ended at 3 p.m. and that they could only order from the dinner menu. The couple then asked to speak with the manager.

The manager approached the table and repeated what the server had already explained. But the customers remained insistent: They wanted eggs and French toast. With no resolution in sight, the manager called the owner.

The Rude Customer Left Upset, While Her Husband Enjoyed His Dinner and Left a Tip

When the chef arrived at their table, the elderly woman wasted no time shoving her phone in his face and yelling that the restaurant's website said they were still entitled to brunch. He calmly repeated what his employees had already told her: Brunch was only available until 3 p.m., and she had missed the window to order those items.

However, the woman persisted and shoved her phone in his face again. So, he calmly pulled out his own phone and showed her what the website actually said, proving that she was mistaken. He admitted that he could have easily prepared their brunch orders, but said her entitled attitude had already sealed her fate.

He reiterated that she could order from the Early Bird special or the dinner menu, but those were her only options. If that wasn't good enough, he told her, she was free to leave. After ordering only a coffee, the woman eventually left the restaurant.

Her husband, on the other hand, ordered a 22-ounce porterhouse steak, a 22-ounce beer, and two large sides for $22. After his wife left, he ordered dessert and left a 24% tip, even though the restaurant clearly states that tipping is not required.

Reacting to the post, many commenters were amazed at the amount of food the husband got for $22.00! Others were surprised at the fact that he pays his employees a comfortable salary, and tips weren't required.

One commenter wrote, "Wait, what? You got a 22oz porterhouse and a 22oz beer for $22, holy cow! send me the address."

Another commenter echoed the same sentiment. They wrote, "A 22oz porterhouse, 22oz beer, and 2 large sides for $22. Uhh where are you located?"

A separate commenter praised the fact that his restaurant didn't force tips from the customers. They wrote, " 'All our menus clearly state that we pay our employees a living wage, and tips are not required/expected.' People are going nuts over 'The Twos' while I'm here blown back by this statement. Absolutely love this. Thank you for doing your part in fixing American tipping culture."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the Reddit post, which are based on the Redditor's personal account.