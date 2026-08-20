A woman shared on the Reddit sub r/GirlDinnerDiaries about the worst dinner she had ever had in her life, and it was when she recently met her boyfriend’s parents for the first time. The experience she had with his mother left her feeling picked apart and upset.

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“i've been seeing my boyfriend for a little over a year and this weekend was my first proper dinner with his family. I was nervous but also excited because he talks about them all the time and I really wanted them to like me. His dad and sister were actually really sweet, but his mom was... a lot,” she wrote.

The woman felt like everything she did was under a microscope. “It started with little comments. She asked why I was wearing "so much makeup" even though I really wasn't, then commented that I barely ate anything after literally watching me finish most of my plate. She asked what I do for work and when I told her she immediately started questioning whether that's actually a stable career. At one point I said something about wanting to travel next year and she went "well, some people eventually have to grow up and think about real life."

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At first, the woman tried to laugh it off, but it was clear she wasn’t joking around. She started talking to her like a child, which made the situation even worse. However, the woman felt most hurt that her boyfriend just sat there and didn’t defend her.

She Said Her Boyfriend Did Not Defend Her During the Dinner

“That was honestly the part that hurt the most. I wasn't expecting him to yell at his mom or start some huge fight, but even a simple ‘mom, that's enough’ would have meant so much. Instead he looked uncomfortable, stared at his food and said nothing. Later in the car I told him I felt humiliated and he said ‘that's just how she is, don't take it personally’."

The woman felt that if this was the mindset his mom had, she would have to sit there and put up with it whenever she is around her. She asked if she was overreacting, and several Reddit users sided with her.

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Some commenters speculated that her boyfriend had delayed introducing her to his family because he knew how his mother might behave. “Yeah. this problem won't get better,” one commenter wrote. Another replied to them, “AT ALL!! It'll only get worse the more she gets to know you. Some women never grow out of being a mean girl. OP you should consider that if your boyfriend can't stand up to his mom at dinner, he'll never stand up to anyone else or protect you and your future family either.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the post or the claims about the boyfriend’s family. The account is based solely on the author’s experience as shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.