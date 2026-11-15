A 38-year-old job seeker says he has sent more than 20,000 applications without finding stable work. His post in the r/jobs subreddit has sparked discussion about layoffs, hiring practices, and the difficult job market. The Redditor, who says he works in data and supply chain roles, asked whether his career had reached a dead end. He also described the mounting financial pressure after months of searching and repeated interview rounds.

In a post titled “What is actually happening, What do I do? (38 M) It’s done?”, he traced his career back to 2010. He said he had rarely spent more than two or three months unemployed before the recent downturn. After a difficult start, he found a role he enjoyed. The company later laid off 500 employees in 2023. Since the layoff, he says, he has worked with several startup jobs, where restructuring and management changes affected his positions.

Redditors tell job seeker to change his approach

The original poster said he now spends up to 12 hours daily applying, emailing recruiters, and completing assessments. He estimated he has sent at least 20,000 applications and attended more than 50 interviews since September. He also described completing several interview rounds before companies chose internal candidates. The repeated rejections have affected his finances, confidence, and mental health, according to his post.

Some commenters urged him to rethink the volume of applications and focus on more targeted outreach. One user pointed to his numbers and wrote, “the funnel is working, the targeting is not.” The commenter suggested choosing 10 to 15 employers with relevant openings. They also recommended asking former coworkers and professional contacts for referrals.

A different Redditor encouraged him to consider public-sector work. “Try applying for State jobs,” the user wrote. Another commenter suggested California substitute-teaching credentials as a way to earn money. The user argued that his degree could help him qualify without taking another test.

Other commenters focused on the broader employment climate. One person described the current market as “worse than 2008.” They urged the original poster to stay flexible and learn new skills. A commenter also recommended state government roles, citing stronger job security and unions in some states.

Networking emerged as another recurring theme in the replies. One user said, “your network matters far more than your resume.” They recommended contacting former managers, coworkers, clients, and industry connections. The commenter also advised candidates to ask for referrals and feedback after interviews.

Not everyone agreed that the original poster needed to work harder. Several replies emphasized that layoffs and changing industries can affect even experienced workers. One commenter urged him to take break instead of spending every day searching. Others offered encouragement, reminding him that a difficult job market does not make his experience worthless.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the original poster’s employment history or job-search figures. The details above reflect his account on Reddit.