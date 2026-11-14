A Reddit post in r/inlaws about a father-in-law contacting his son’s manager drew support and debate. The woman, posting as u/autisticvampirewife, shared a text exchange between her husband and his father. Her husband asked his father to stop monitoring his work activity. The post had 494 upvotes and 138 comments, at the time of publication.

The post included a screenshot of a text exchange between the husband and the father. “Please stop stalking my work activity dad,” he wrote. He also asked his father to stop calling his manager for job updates. His father replied, “Worry about yourself not me,” before asking, “Who’s being abusive now?”

The Reddit user said her father-in-law remained fixated on the couple’s finances. She wrote that the couple had stopped sharing financial information with him, which she believed frustrated him. According to her post, her father-in-law believed her husband was lying about being employed. She added that he viewed her husband as lazy and accused her of turning his family against him.

The woman said the latest exchange followed her father-in-law’s second call to her husband’s manager. She said he wanted to find out whether her husband was going to work and doing his job properly. She also described how he contacted her husband’s family and portrayed her as the problem. The post’s title described the exchange as an “insane text exchange.”

The original poster said she did not want advice, especially suggestions to move out immediately. She explained that a housing crisis and her disability made an immediate move unrealistic. “I can’t just conjure money and move out tomorrow,” she wrote. She said she and her husband already planned to leave, but needed time and resources.

Reddit commenters share support and suggest ways to protect boundaries

Reddit commenters largely expressed sympathy and encouraged the couple to protect their boundaries. One user wrote, “Your husband needs to go eyeball to eyeball with his dad.” The commenter added that the father needed to stop interfering because her husband was an adult. The original poster replied that her husband confronted his father months earlier, which caused a “massive shit show.”

One commenter urged the couple to document the behavior and explore legal support. They suggested researching free legal aid, restraining orders and cease-and-desist letters. Another user recommended housing assistance offices, saying some programs could help people move sooner. A commenter also suggested checking local libraries and community centers for information about available programs.

Other commenters focused on the father-in-law’s contact with the manager. One user called the behavior “incredibly UNPROFESSIONAL and INTRUSIVE.” Another suggested the husband ask his manager to block future calls. One commenter wrote, “Move out and support yourselves,” while another encouraged the couple to stay strong. The original poster thanked supportive users and said her husband had strengthened their relationship throughout the situation.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the Reddit post. The details above reflect the original poster’s account in r/inlaws. The identities of the people involved also remain unconfirmed.