A man shared his frustration over his girlfriend's frequent hypothetical questions, saying they often turn into arguments when he doesn't give the answers she expects. u/prof-milkdick-phd made a post on r/AskMenAdvice titled, "My girlfriend keeps asking hypothetical questions and gets upset if I don’t answer in the exact way she expects. Am I wrong here?"

The post was shared on November 16 and had garnered more than 100 upvotes and 167 comments at the time of writing. The original poster (OP), who said he was 25, explained that he planned to get married by the age of 29. He also said his family was not pressuring him to get married, but his girlfriend frequently asked hypothetical questions that he felt often led to arguments.

"She recently asked, 'What if my family pressures us to either get married within a year or not at all?' I told her that yes, I want to marry her, but I also have my own preference for getting married a little later," the user wrote, giving an example of the questions he had been facing.

He said his girlfriend also asked whether he would be willing to leave the country for her if she received a good career opportunity abroad. Frustrated by the questions, he decided to ask her a similar hypothetical. "Out of frustration, I asked her a similar hypothetical: what if I had to stay here for some reason and she had to move back for me? Would she do it? She said, 'I might.'"

The OP said he felt his girlfriend expected a specific answer and became upset when he did not give it. He added that she seemed to expect the "perfect answer," which often led to arguments between them.

"I understand that these questions might come from a need for reassurance about our future, but I don’t understand why every answer has to turn into an argument if it isn’t phrased exactly how she wants," the OP wrote.

Commenters offered different interpretations of the situation. Some suggested that the girlfriend might be seeking reassurance, while others criticized her approach to discussing their future.

"Simply ask her, 'Is everything alright?' From what you have described, it sounds like there’s something going on beneath the surface," one user wrote. "As if she is trying to pick a fight to release pent-up pressure."

Another commenter suggested that the girlfriend might be uncertain about the man's commitment. "Sounds exhausting, but also sounds like she's unsure how committed you are to her. Don't just look at what she's saying, but ask yourself what's behind the questions."

Other commenters were more critical of the girlfriend's behavior. "She sounds 15, not 25," one user wrote. Another added, "She needs to get off the Tiktok..."

One of the comments that received significant support suggested that the man consider what life would be like without the relationship. "What if you were single and didn't have to deal with this nonsense? I don't answer what-if questions, and if she has a problem with that, well, she can deal with it."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AskMenAdvice.