A Reddit user who said they once worked at Great Wolf Lodge shared a story about losing their job after a child complained about an interaction with them. According to the user, the child's family also received compensation for their entire vacation. The post, shared on November 16, drew 322 comments at the time of publication.

The Reddit user wrote that they used to work at the attractions hut at Great Wolf Lodge, where guests could purchase passes that gave them access to the resort's activities. When customers came to the counter, employees had to mark off activities on their passes with a Sharpie.

Recalling one incident, the user said a child approached them and told them which activities they wanted to do.



The user said they gave the child's lanyard a gentle tug so they could mark it. They added, “I'm about to ask him to get lower to the counter so I can have something to bear down on for a clean mark through. But before I can, this child just hits this counter and goes full spread eagle, like I just snatched him full force onto the countertop.”

The user said the child did not report the incident until almost a week later. According to the post, management told them that the complaint call had come in a week after the incident. The user said management reviewed the security footage and saw them tug on the child's lanyard, followed by the child slamming onto the counter.

The user said they were fired over the incident. They also claimed that HR compensated the child's family for the entire vacation.

The Redditor concluded, “Only mildly infuriating because the people I’ve spoken with who worked with me out there know I didn’t do it; even my old managers said they knew I was innocent, but their hands were tied. My family still likes to joke about it whenever I work somewhere.”



One user wrote, “Honestly, it sounds like something you needed to get out ahead of and report yourself. Even just a ‘hey manager, the craziest thing happened today. Kid was alright after, but just wanted to let you know’. As innocent as it may have been, the kid clearly wasn't ready for the tug.” Another wrote, “I would never reach and tug on something that is around someone's neck. Maybe it's not as bad as it sounds, but it sounds like a bad idea to me.”



A third user wrote, “I mean, you would have been fine if you told your manager this that day....Also that's not a lie, yea it may have been an accident and not at all what was intended by you.... But it happened.” A fourth user wrote, “Termination helps protect them from lawsuits. They can pin the negligence on the employee then claim they do not condone violence and would never harm anyone, proceeded with terminating said employee. It's not about you, you are just a number. it's about money, and liability.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared by u/SpectacularSpidee on r/mildlyinfuriating.