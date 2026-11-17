A 30-year-old woman shared her experience of dating a man she met on Hinge, saying things initially seemed to be going well. However, she felt he was moving too quickly physically. After she stopped things from progressing during their second date, he blocked her on Hinge and through messages. The post, shared on r/dating_advice, drew 391 comments at the time of publication.

The woman said she matched with a man who was five years older than her on a Monday night, and they went on their first date the following evening. She said they had a good time and got along well, eventually sharing a kiss toward the end of the night. However, on the way home, the man tried to become physically intimate with her. She continued talking, and the two eventually met again the following evening.

The man asked whether she wanted to go to his house for their next date, but she declined and suggested going out for dinner instead. She said she noticed that he was already acting as though they were a couple and seemed comfortable with physical affection.

“He was saying all the right things and was even planning our next few dates. I actually found it quite endearing, and I felt surprisingly comfortable around him despite only having met him twice,” she wrote.

After their next date, the woman drove him home. He insisted that she come inside, and she agreed to stay for just five minutes. They went upstairs to his room, where she reminded him that she would be leaving shortly.

“We kissed, and he pulled me onto his bed. We started kissing more passionately, and he became quite handsy. I then got up and said I was going to leave,” she wrote.

The man initially protested, but the woman gathered her belongings and prepared to leave. She said he sat on the edge of the bed and told her he had thought she would want to cuddle.

The woman acknowledged that she had not explicitly told him she felt things were moving too quickly. “I do want to acknowledge that I never explicitly said to him that I felt things were moving too quickly or that I wasn't comfortable with things progressing physically. I didn't communicate that directly in the moment. However, equally, he never really asked what I was comfortable with or checked whether I wanted things to progress further.”

She said she tried to reassure him that she was not annoyed or upset and even kissed him to show that everything was okay. When he walked her out, she gave him another kiss. She also messaged him after getting home, and he replied with a simple “Goodnight.”

The woman said she later discovered that he had blocked her on both Hinge and messages.

“I genuinely don't think I've done anything wrong, but I'm now questioning myself. Was I too rash or too quick to say that it wasn't happening? Should I have heard him out or stayed a little longer? What should I have done differently?” she asked.



Commenters largely reassured the woman that she had done nothing wrong. One user suggested the man had only been interested in a physical relationship. “His only goal was to sleep with you. Not another date, not a relationship. You didn’t. So he’s blocked and onto finding his next victim. Well done OP.”

Another commenter offered similar reassurance. “You did NOTHING wrong, he just wanted to get laid. If anything the trash took itself out. Don’t let this loser make you feel like you did anything wrong.”

A third commenter advised her to be cautious about going to someone's home early in the dating process. “I think also try and avoid going into a man’s place/him to yours if you have absolutely zero intention of anything happening. Talking more from a safety perspective too as you don’t know the guy and it could have gone very very wrong. He wanted to sleep with you, that’s all. We can tell just from the second paragraph. Tricky but try and pick up on the tells, because this will probably not be the last encounter with a man like this, especially if using the apps.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared by u/Sunny_travels_ on r/dating_advice.