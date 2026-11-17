A post shared to r/AITAH on November 17, 2026, asks whether a husband who pays for household help is contributing enough to the chores. The post drew 39 upvotes and 128 comments at the time of publication.

The man, 38, said his 37-year-old wife accused him of doing nothing around the house while she cooked after work. He responded that paying someone to handle household chores allowed him to enjoy his free time. “Yeah,” he recalled telling her. “I love my free time, so that's why I pay someone.”

The poster described himself as having lived a pampered life before marriage and admitted that he disliked household work. He said he hired a maid when the couple moved into their home rather than take on the cleaning himself.

The maid handled cleaning, dishes, laundry and ironing, leaving the house clean when the couple returned. The husband said he paid her himself, covered the utilities and paid for three-quarters of their food expenses.

The husband said he worked every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with additional calls outside those hours. According to his account, his wife was self-employed and worked from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. He said she sometimes went out during the day for coffee, to take her mother out or to shop. He also said she went to the gym or spent time choosing work clothes after their children left for school.

The couple shared morning responsibilities for their two children. His wife prepared their school food, while he dressed them, made breakfast and drove them to school. He then returned home to work remotely until 10 a.m. before heading to the office. During that time, he said he collected the children's clothes, moved dishes into the kitchen and cleared up the mess.

The man said tidying up after the children helped the maid complete other tasks. He contrasted his efforts with his wife's habit of leaving clothes on the bed after deciding what to wear.

The argument took place after dinner while he was playing with the children. His wife complained that she still had to cook after finishing work, despite what she saw as his lack of household contributions.

He said he had suggested letting the maid prepare some food in advance, but his wife declined. When she did not want to cook, he said he took the family out for dinner instead. The poster asked whether employing household help meant he was wrong.

One commenter wanted a clearer explanation of the wife's objection. “NTA... if you can afford it then why not?” the commenter asked. “I would ask your wife exactly what her problem is specifically.”

Wife accuses husband of being lazy for hiring a maid. r/AITAH

A reply compared his financial contributions and working hours with his wife's opportunities for leisure. “Are you supposed to be a workhorse?” a commenter asked. “Your wife can go to the gym or out shopping or spend time with her mom.” The commenter argued that paying most expenses should not prevent him from enjoying time with the children. “You pay most of the family's expenses,” they wrote. “You have more than earned some free time.”

Another commenter supported the husband's arrangement. “NTA this literally sounds like a dream life,” the commenter replied. They questioned the objection if his description was accurate. “[...] I have no idea why your wife would be mad if it’s actually how you describe it.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the man's account as shared on r/AITAH. His identity, his wife's identity, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.