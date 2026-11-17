A TikTok creator shared an account of her childhood, alleging that a foreign exchange student who lived with her family joined her mother in bullying and verbally abusing her. The creator, known as @chronicallygirl, posted a six-minute video on November 10 recounting the experiences. The video had received more than 650,000 views and 74,000 comments at the time of writing.

The creator said she would not reveal the student's identity and referred to her as Jenny. According to her account, her mother would belittle her and make her take on adult responsibilities, including burying the bodies of dead pets. She also said her brother and Jenny would join her mother in bullying her.

The creator said she gave her brother the benefit of the doubt because he was young at the time. However, she felt Jenny had no reason to behave the way she did. The creator alleged that her mother would often give her belongings to Jenny, claiming she did not take care of them properly and was an "ungrateful brat."

The TikToker recalled one incident involving a favorite childhood wooden teddy bear that had gone missing. When she went looking for it, she found the bear in Jenny's room. The creator described the incident as an attempt by Jenny to "Stir the pot" and benefit from the situation. She also said that whenever Jenny complimented one of her dresses, Jenny would get the same dress the following day.

The creator called Jenny "evil" and said her presence in the household made her childhood more difficult.

Commenters expressed sympathy and questioned why the creator's mother had treated her that way. "Genuine question… do you have a theory or an understanding of WHY you got treated so poorly?" one user wrote. "What do you think her goal was? What kind of person did she want you to become? I just keep TRYING to understand the rationale of her motive."

Another commenter also questioned what might motivate a mother to behave that way.

One user referred to the wooden teddy bear in the story, writing, "The way the wooden teddy bear was somehow the cloth mom to your wire mother."

A third commenter criticized the mother's behavior and encouraged the creator to stay away from her. "W the actual F. The abuse your mom put you through, I’m so sorry; that is horribly traumatic," the commenter wrote. "I hope you have no contact with her as an adult, omg."

Other viewers also shared their own experiences of living with foreign exchange students while expressing sympathy for the creator.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details shared in the video. The article reflects the account shared by @chronicallygirl on TikTok.