A TikTok creator shared a video about a coworker who, despite holding the same position, talks down to her as though she were a subordinate. In the video, @rubysjeans reenacted an interaction in which the coworker questioned her about a parking update, saying she wanted to make sure the information was on her radar. The video, posted on August 6, had received 3.4 million views at the time of publication.

The creator began the video by acting out her coworker's side of the conversation, in which the colleague raised a seemingly minor detail. She said, “I couldn't help but overhear that you mentioned that there's parking to the left, right? Yeah. So do we know that there's parking to the left? That there are free parking spots available?”



Continuing the reenactment, the creator said, “No, no, yeah. Yeah, no, we can't confirm that at this time, right? So what we want to say is that there may be parking to the left, right? Yeah, yeah, no, it's fine, it's okay. It's fine.”

She then imitated the coworker explaining why she was raising the issue, despite the creator having already shared the information. “Just trying to help you out because, you know, they come back, they say, oh, there was no parking there.” The creator ended the reenactment by saying, “Just a small note, just wanted to make sure that was on your radar. Yeah. Okay, okay, okay.”



Commenters shared their own experiences with coworkers who spoke to them condescendingly. One user suggested that age could play a role in the dynamic. “Or you’ve been there longer, but you are younger.”

Another commenter questioned why people tolerated such behavior. “Do you guys really just stand there and let people talk to you like this? Sheesh.”

A third user compared the interaction to speaking to children. “This is how I talk to the 5-year-olds I counsel at camp.”

Another commenter described a separate incident involving a coworker who corrected them physically after they gave someone the wrong price at work. “ONE OF MY COWORKERS POKED ME IN THE BACK OF MY HEAD THE OTHER DAY AFTER I TOLD SOMEONE THE WRONG PRICE (and then corrected myself) She said ‘Know. Your. Products.’ Punctuating each word with a poke in the back of my head.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @rubysjeans’s account as shared on TikTok.