A PlayStation 5 glitch is letting gamers make it look like they’ve already played Grand Theft Auto 6—even though the long-delayed title isn’t set to launch until November.

After a PlayStation news account surfaced new GTA 6 title IDs in Sony’s database, tech-savvy fans quickly found a complicated workaround that adds the unreleased game to their "recently played" list, fueling "GTA 6 before GTA 6" jokes across social media.

The jokes become funnier when you know how long people have been waiting for this game.

Recently played: GTA 6

On Feb. 28, a PlayStation news and reviews account on X announced that two GTA 6 title IDs had appeared in the system's database. PlayStation Game Size speculated that this would preclude something new from Rockstar Games like a pre-order launch.

Grand Theft Auto VI - Title IDs



PPSA01547_00

PPSA29660_00 https://t.co/4gSDR4CUwL pic.twitter.com/sZyp8qjnxi — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) March 1, 2026

On Sunday, they posted the two IDs. Hours later, images and video clips began to appear showing the title under "recently played" on PlayStation Network accounts.

Selecting the game from this list displays the release date, currently set for Nov. 19, 2026—that is, if Rockstar doesn't delay it again, which it has done so many times already that it spawned a meme.

You can check out a PSN profile “Ousora1” who was one of the people who glitched it. pic.twitter.com/BYCWDQtUpG — ben (@videotechuk_) March 1, 2026

According to VICE, the process of exploiting the glitch to make your PSN account claim you'd played GTA 6 is "quite complicated." As far as we can tell, it has something to do with GitHub.

Those who pull it off might be able to convince some that they got in on a playtest or are otherwise a very special gamer, but there's a way to catch them in the lie. Simply check their Trophies progress for the game. If it's still at zero percent, it's a glitch.

This reminded me that I have had Grand Theft Auto installed on my Xbox for almost a year https://t.co/Z8x1y9ksjv pic.twitter.com/dcV0ZSzGCe — Zay ? (@zayinpriv) March 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Xbox owners are bragging that they've already had the game in their libraries for months because you can grab the download app for any title long before it comes out.

"Ain't no way bro played GTA 6 before GTA 6"

The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed so many times over the 15 years since GTA 5 that any news about it gets fans equally riled up and frustrated. This glitch resulted in the ultimate "we got [insert anything here] before GTA 6" jokes.

"Dang we really got gta 6 glitches before gta 6," wrote u/valetteoftheball on Reddit.

"Ain't no way bro played GTA 6 before GTA 6," said u/Late_Combination_984.

Others can't understand why anyone would bother to do this.

"So people are genuinely going to all that effort, just to make it look like they’ve played a game they haven’t actually played?" asked u/LionHeartedLXVI.

"Pretty cool little glitch if you want to be popular with your mates for a few mins," said @Road_to_Leonida on X.

Among the humor is genuine irritation with the wait and the resulting hype with every mention of the game.

"The reason I am most excited for GTA VI to come out is for the 'nothing' coverage about it to end," wrote @Crusader3456.

