A Reddit post by a 36-year-old woman about her ex-husband’s new wife wearing her old wedding ring is generating a lot of discussion. The post titled “My ex-husband used my old wedding ring to propose to his current wife,” shared on Oct. 27, drew 169 comments as of publication.

The woman began her post by saying she needed advice about what to do after she found her old ring on her ex-husband’s new wife’s finger. She wrote she left her ex-husband almost four years ago and has a strained relationship with him, but they've tried to co-parent. However, she said his new wife made it harder than it needed to be.



The woman wrote that her ex-husband’s relationship moved fast, and they were engaged within four months. “I did not think much about this other than how it affected my kids.” Recalling an incident from the past week, she wrote that the new wife stopped at her house to pick up one of her kids' costumes for trick-or-treating.

The woman said that she had walked up to the car to greet her other kid. The new wife rolled down her window, and that is when she got a clear view of her left hand. “My eyes almost bulged out of my head when I realized the ring on her finger was MY old wedding ring. It does have a new purple stone, but it is 100% my old ring. I left it at the house the day I left. I do not think she has any idea.”

The woman wrote that she felt this way because her ex-husband hadn't picked it out for her. But she used half her tax money to buy it. She said she wasn't jealous but hoped her ex-husband would save it for one of their daughters. “I remember when they got engaged; my kids told me their dad said he spent A LOT of money on the ring. Clearly that was a lie.”

She concluded the post by saying that she felt bad for the new wife. “If my now-husband used a ring that was his ex's to propose to me, I would not be okay with it.” She asked whether she should tell the new wife or stay out of it, and asked readers for their opinion.



The comments section had mixed reactions. One commenter wrote, “You owe her nothing. I feel like if you said anything, you’d get accused of being petty or not over your ex, and I wouldn’t give them that.” Another commenter wrote, “I probably wouldn't say anything. But ew on him. But if she ever got snarky with me....” A third commenter wrote, “Dang shes running his errands for him and he cant even get her a new ring.”

One commenter advised, “Do not tell her! Let the ex know you noticed. And any time he tries to argue with you about anything, mention it, if she is in the room, compliment the ring... if she isn't ask him if you should give her "a ring" and ask her opinion.. I would use this against him for the rest of their lives.”

To make the woman feel better, someone shared their experience. The commenter wrote, “If it makes you feel any better, my ex got his next wife pregnant before our divorce was final and named their daughter what we would have named ours…and it was MY dad’s middle name. I often wonder if she ever found out the origin of her kid’s name!”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details reflect accounts shared by users in r/TwoHotTakes. The commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.