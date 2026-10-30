TikToker Says She Was Arrested After Confronting Her Husband

Anna Grace, who goes by @anna_grace_643 on TikTok, shared the scary story of how she says she was arrested after confronting her husband about an affair. She had left the house and was staying somewhere else, but when she returned to the home they shared to drop off their son for a visit, things quickly escalated. She says she discovered her husband was having an affair, became seriously injured, and ultimately wound up in jail. She told her followers the story in a story-time video that has received 4.5 million views and 4,633 comments.

When Anna Grace went to drop off her son, she noticed a different car in the driveway. The vehicle had a sticker on the back from the high school her husband had attended. Instantly, she says she knew he was having an affair with someone he knew.

When her husband came outside to pick up their son, things got tense. According to Anna Grace, he called the police and used her postpartum depression against her. She was then taken to a mental hospital.

She was quickly released after doctors determined there was nothing wrong with her. Although her parents warned her not to return to the house, she had left her car in the driveway and needed to retrieve it. Her mom drove her there, and things only got worse.

When she returned to the house, Anna Grace says she saw the woman her husband was having an affair with watching her son while her now-ex-husband was not home. This was the last person she wanted around her child.

When her ex-husband returned, the two began fighting. Anna Grace says the confrontation became physical and that he threw her to the ground, leaving her with a mild concussion, a sprained wrist, and seven stitches in her kneecap.

Despite saying that her ex-husband pushed her, Anna Grace says she was the one who was arrested. She later had a seizure and passed out in jail. When she was finally taken to the hospital, she says even the doctors were frustrated by how police had handled the situation.

She spent a night in jail before her dad bailed her out. To this day, she says she still has a charge stemming from the incident, despite maintaining that her ex-husband was responsible for the physical altercation.

TikToker Says Discovering Her Husband’s Affair Quickly Escalated

Some commenters said they couldn't believe the situation had escalated the way it did, while others shared their own difficult experiences with police and former partners.

One commenter wrote, “The cops literally told my ex that he could bust a window and break into my house if he wanted and it wouldn’t matter because he was technically a resident. We weren’t even married!”

Others were angry on Anna Grace’s behalf, with one person writing, “The fact that your ex did this to you at all is awful, but ESPECIALLY so freshly postpartum, AND weaponized your PPD. He is absolutely disgusting!”

Many commenters also focused on what they viewed as the more serious issues surrounding the alleged affair and confrontation. Some encouraged Anna Grace to get a lawyer and consider taking legal action against her ex and the police department.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @anna_grace_643, which are based solely on the account shared in her video.