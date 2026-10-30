Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Trending

TikToker Says She Was Arrested After Confronting Her Husband Over an Affair: ‘She Is the Last Person I Want Around My Kid’

6:23 PM CDT on October 30, 2026

TikToker Says She Was Arrested After Confronting Her Husband

TikToker Says She Was Arrested After Confronting Her Husband

|Image Credit: TikTok/anna_grace_643

Anna Grace, who goes by @anna_grace_643 on TikTok, shared the scary story of how she says she was arrested after confronting her husband about an affair. She had left the house and was staying somewhere else, but when she returned to the home they shared to drop off their son for a visit, things quickly escalated. She says she discovered her husband was having an affair, became seriously injured, and ultimately wound up in jail. She told her followers the story in a story-time video that has received 4.5 million views and 4,633 comments.

When Anna Grace went to drop off her son, she noticed a different car in the driveway. The vehicle had a sticker on the back from the high school her husband had attended. Instantly, she says she knew he was having an affair with someone he knew.

When her husband came outside to pick up their son, things got tense. According to Anna Grace, he called the police and used her postpartum depression against her. She was then taken to a mental hospital.

She was quickly released after doctors determined there was nothing wrong with her. Although her parents warned her not to return to the house, she had left her car in the driveway and needed to retrieve it. Her mom drove her there, and things only got worse.

When she returned to the house, Anna Grace says she saw the woman her husband was having an affair with watching her son while her now-ex-husband was not home. This was the last person she wanted around her child.

When her ex-husband returned, the two began fighting. Anna Grace says the confrontation became physical and that he threw her to the ground, leaving her with a mild concussion, a sprained wrist, and seven stitches in her kneecap.

Despite saying that her ex-husband pushed her, Anna Grace says she was the one who was arrested. She later had a seizure and passed out in jail. When she was finally taken to the hospital, she says even the doctors were frustrated by how police had handled the situation.

She spent a night in jail before her dad bailed her out. To this day, she says she still has a charge stemming from the incident, despite maintaining that her ex-husband was responsible for the physical altercation.

TikToker Says Discovering Her Husband’s Affair Quickly Escalated

Some commenters said they couldn't believe the situation had escalated the way it did, while others shared their own difficult experiences with police and former partners.

One commenter wrote, “The cops literally told my ex that he could bust a window and break into my house if he wanted and it wouldn’t matter because he was technically a resident. We weren’t even married!”

Others were angry on Anna Grace’s behalf, with one person writing, “The fact that your ex did this to you at all is awful, but ESPECIALLY so freshly postpartum, AND weaponized your PPD. He is absolutely disgusting!”

Many commenters also focused on what they viewed as the more serious issues surrounding the alleged affair and confrontation. Some encouraged Anna Grace to get a lawyer and consider taking legal action against her ex and the police department.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @anna_grace_643, which are based solely on the account shared in her video.

Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

TikToker Shares What He Realized After Having Lunch With His Ex and Their Children: ‘I Was the One Who Ruined It’

October 30, 2026
Trending

TikToker Shares Why She’s No Longer Automatically Leaving Tips, and Her Rules Are Sparking a Debate: ‘Why Am I Tipping?’

October 30, 2026
Trending

Woman Says Sister’s Actions Left Her Questioning Their Relationship, and Reddit Thinks She Has Every Reason to Be Upset

October 30, 2026
Trending

TikToker Warns Women About the One Dating Habit She Says Reveals a Man May Not Be Over His Ex: ‘It’s Still Relevant to Him’

October 30, 2026
Trending

TikToker Breaks Down What He Spent on a First Date in NYC, and Viewers Have Questions: ‘It’s Expensive to Be Single’

October 30, 2026
Trending

TikToker Shares What Happened When His High School Sweetheart Suddenly Vanished After Years Together: ‘I Had No Closure’

October 30, 2026