Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

ChatGPT Output Appears to Have Made It Into a School Textbook — Two Circled Lines Are All the Evidence Internet Needed

3:32 AM CDT on May 12, 2026

Reddit Reacts After School Textbook Appears to Contain Verbatim ChatGPT Output

Reddit Reacts After School Textbook Appears to Contain Verbatim ChatGPT Output.

|Image credits: Reddit/imfrom_mars_

Two lines circled in red on page 56 of a school textbook is drawing attention on Reddit after users identified them as unedited ChatGPT output passed off as authored educational content

Featured Video

"If you want, I can also explain columns, primary keys, or other DBMS terms," the text says. Right below that: "Here is a clear and simple explanation of a Column in DBMS:" The phrasing is immediately recognizable to anyone familiar with ChatGPT's default response format.

The page on database management systems was taken from what looks to be a school-level computer science textbook and uploaded to r/IndiaTech by a Redditor.

The text is correctly written and arranged both above and below the lines that have been marked. Some commenters argued that embedding AI output within otherwise legitimate educational content was more misleading than publishing it openly.

The comment section was in disbelief. One user questioned whether students should buy textbooks at all. Referencing the high cost of printed materials, the commenter wrote, "lol whats the point of buying these textbooks then? and if its from private publishers it'll be costly as well".

Another commenter demanded the publisher be named publicly, writing, "Please post the publisher so that we can shame them," they wrote.

A third commented: "Education is doomed if the younger generation has to study AI slop. No critical thinking, no realisation of facts, grim times ahead for sure!"

Private supplemental textbook publishers operate with less editorial oversight than government curriculum producers in many regions.

According to observers of the educational publishing industry, publishers of student reference and guide materials face fewer editorial checks — and incidents like this one are the visible result. As of right now, there are no strict laws against filling pages with unedited AI output and charging students for it.

Comment
byu/imfrom_mars_ from discussion
inIndiaTech

AI-generated content in education draws concern globally. A 2024 UNESCO report flagged accuracy issues, bias, and the erosion of critical reasoning as primary risks of generative AI in classrooms. Printing ChatGPT's response verbatim in a textbook, without attribution or editing, falls inside every concern that report raised.

The original post did not identify the publisher of this textbook, and the Redditor has not since followed up. When asked to elaborate on a topic, ChatGPT typically offers to explain further before providing a structured breakdown — a pattern that matches the flagged text in the textbook.

Matching that pattern with no edits, both flagged lines are default ChatGPT output, passed off as authored content.

The post has drawn no response from the publisher and no follow-up from the original poster — leaving the question of how the content made it to print unanswered.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

Coworker Blamed Colleague For ‘Ruining’ Proposal After Forgetting to Request Time Off Work: “Not My Responsibility…”

May 12, 2026
Culture

From Frozen Peas to Doritos: What the World Has Been Branding “American” for Decades

May 12, 2026
Trending

Karissa Goes Korean: Viral Food Influencer Shares Her Experience Munching in Busan

May 12, 2026
Culture

Grandmother Refuses to Watch Grandkids for the Summer After Daughter Tells Her to ‘Grow Up’: Internet Backs Her Completely

May 12, 2026
Culture

Woman’s Mother’s Day Post About Her Husband Has the Comment Section Urging Her to Leave: “My 20s Are Too Precious for This”

May 11, 2026
Trending

Someone Apparently Used an Air Fryer as a Deep Fryer — Internet Is Split on Whether the Photo Is a Fire Hazard or AI-Generated

May 11, 2026
Advertisement