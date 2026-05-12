Two lines circled in red on page 56 of a school textbook is drawing attention on Reddit after users identified them as unedited ChatGPT output passed off as authored educational content

Featured Video

"If you want, I can also explain columns, primary keys, or other DBMS terms," the text says. Right below that: "Here is a clear and simple explanation of a Column in DBMS:" The phrasing is immediately recognizable to anyone familiar with ChatGPT's default response format.

The page on database management systems was taken from what looks to be a school-level computer science textbook and uploaded to r/IndiaTech by a Redditor.

The text is correctly written and arranged both above and below the lines that have been marked. Some commenters argued that embedding AI output within otherwise legitimate educational content was more misleading than publishing it openly.

The comment section was in disbelief. One user questioned whether students should buy textbooks at all. Referencing the high cost of printed materials, the commenter wrote, "lol whats the point of buying these textbooks then? and if its from private publishers it'll be costly as well".

Another commenter demanded the publisher be named publicly, writing, "Please post the publisher so that we can shame them," they wrote.

A third commented: "Education is doomed if the younger generation has to study AI slop. No critical thinking, no realisation of facts, grim times ahead for sure!"

Private supplemental textbook publishers operate with less editorial oversight than government curriculum producers in many regions.

According to observers of the educational publishing industry, publishers of student reference and guide materials face fewer editorial checks — and incidents like this one are the visible result. As of right now, there are no strict laws against filling pages with unedited AI output and charging students for it.

Comment

byu/imfrom_mars_ from discussion

inIndiaTech

AI-generated content in education draws concern globally. A 2024 UNESCO report flagged accuracy issues, bias, and the erosion of critical reasoning as primary risks of generative AI in classrooms. Printing ChatGPT's response verbatim in a textbook, without attribution or editing, falls inside every concern that report raised.

The original post did not identify the publisher of this textbook, and the Redditor has not since followed up. When asked to elaborate on a topic, ChatGPT typically offers to explain further before providing a structured breakdown — a pattern that matches the flagged text in the textbook.

Matching that pattern with no edits, both flagged lines are default ChatGPT output, passed off as authored content.

The post has drawn no response from the publisher and no follow-up from the original poster — leaving the question of how the content made it to print unanswered.