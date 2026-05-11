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TikToker Says She Got a Prison Write-Up for Doing the Legally Blonde ‘Bend and Snap’ — the Guard Called It Provocative

By Reni

10:36 AM CDT on May 11, 2026

The iconic Bend and Snap considered "provocative" in prison according to a TikToker.

The iconic Bend and Snap considered “provocative” in prison according to a TikToker.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @bbylaceyxoxo

Popular TikToker claimed that one can’t ‘Bend and Snap’ in prison since it's considered “provocative.” The Legally Blonde connection brought significant attention to the video, with fans reacting to the prison rule. 

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The woman who goes by @bbylacyxoxo claimed that when she had to do the “good old bend and snap,” she was given a write-up from a prison guard. 

Apparently, the move is perceived as provocative, according to the guard, as claimed by the TikToker. The Prison Policy Initiative website notes that disruptive conduct is a common basis for prison write-ups.

The TikToker recalled an incident during which she was warned by a guard while in prison. She claimed to be in the prison yard when she did the viral maneuver and was called out by a guard. When the guard approached her, she was instructed against the gesture. 

@bbylaceyxoxo

I swear they made up a new rule everyday ? @rhode skin @Tatcha @Caudalie #skincare #skincareroutine #storytime #prisontiktok #foryoupage

♬ original sound - LACEY ? ?

The guard pointed out that since there were male officers on duty, the bend and snap would be considered provocative. The TikToker claimed she was also asked if she was trying to seduce the guard, which she strongly denied. 

She said, “You think I’m going to do the bend and snap for a little seduce? Absolutely not!”

The TikToker also listed other unusual prison rules, prompting a wave of reactions from commenters — including several who had never heard of the Bend and Snap. 

A viewer wrote, “People not knowing ' Bend and Snap ' is blowing my mind!” Another mentioned, “Why are people asking what’s the bend and snap? One of the most iconic moves ever!!”

Another viewer said they found it alarming that anyone was unfamiliar with the move, writing, “People not known what a bend and snap is, is actually scary.” 

Other possible unheard of rules were also brought up by the TikToker. For example, she claimed farting in prison would be considered disrespectful. She clarified that while the farting rule was not official policy, it was an unspoken expectation among inmates — adding with a laugh, “Go fart in the toilet and flush it…” Apparently, she learned that the hard way. 

What is the Bend and Snap? 

The gesture is an iconic dance move that was made popular back when the movie was released in 2001. As the name suggests, it involves flirtatiously bending down and then snapping back up in front of an alleged crush. 

The move has found renewed relevance ahead of Elle, a new Amazon Prime Video prequel series set to premiere July 1, 2026 and features Lexi Minetree as the lead actress of the highly anticipated show. 

The series is a prequel to the 2001 film and centers on Elle Woods's life before she became a lawyer. Whether or not the prequel captures the same magic, the original's most iconic move has proven it still has the power to cause trouble — even behind bars.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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