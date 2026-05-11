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Someone Apparently Used an Air Fryer as a Deep Fryer — Internet Is Split on Whether the Photo Is a Fire Hazard or AI-Generated

By Reni

11:59 AM CDT on May 11, 2026

Air Fryer loaded with oil sparks confusion on Reddit.

Air Fryer loaded with oil sparks confusion on Reddit.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference image via ReTima Miroshnichenko via Pexels ; (R) Reddit | @daydreamer_she

A picture of an air fryer loaded with oil is going viral on the internet. Many Redditors are confused over whether or not the individual understood the function of the kitchen gadget. Many claimed that it was a “cool fire hazard.” 

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A user on Reddit shared a picture of an air fryer loaded with oil and what appears to be fried chicken in the device. The image was captioned, “Someone forgot why (what) we use the air fryer for…”

Air fryers operate on the principle of convection cooking — using superheated air circulated at high speed to cook food with minimal or no oil Moreover, it uses minimal to no oil, making it a healthier alternative to deep-fried or shallow-fried food.

Air fryers can cook a wide range of foods including fried chicken, fritters, French fries and baked goods. Advanced air fryers can do much more, depending on the dish and the company that produces them. 

The Reddit user who posted the image did not identify themselves or provide context about where the photo came from. However, they did point out the alleged actions of another individual who appears to have forgotten how to use the air fryer correctly. 

The chicken in the photo looked golden and crispy, but the oil filling the basket below it was clearly bubbling. While the chicken developed a crispy skin, the oil around it was bubbling away in the container. Cooking with that volume of oil in an air fryer could cause significant damage to the appliance and poses a fire risk. 

However, the Redditor who posted the picture did not comment on whether their air fryer was ever the same after the appliance was used in such a way. Many Redditors shared their thoughts in the aftermath of the air fryer loaded with oil. 

Redditors React to Air Fryer Loaded With Oil 

The post drew significant attention on Reddit with reactions ranging from disbelief to claims the image was artificially generated. They each chimed in to share their thoughts on the alleged fire hazard. 

One person suggested, “I think someone just dumped hot oil in the basket or heated the basket with oil in it over the stove.” The same user added, “There’s no way someone can heat oil like that in an air fryer without first causing a lot of problems.” 

Another asked, “So, what part of ‘air fryer’ did they not understand?” The next one said, “Omg, how do you even clean that?! A fourth person said, “I occasionally put a bit of oil on the stuff I’m cooking, but not the whole bottle!” 

Comment
byu/daydreamer_she from discussion
inStupidFood

Several commenters said they believed the image was AI-generated, pointing to distorted numbers and text visible on the air fryer's display panel as evidence. 

One such Redditor said, “This is AI. I’m honestly shocked no one has realized it. This is fake, this did not happen.”

To this, another replied, saying, “You’re 100% right, this is AI.” One more highlighted, “THIS IS AN AI IMAGE! Look at the numbers and letters on the top…” A final one noted, “This is AI Slop…”

The Redditor who posted the image had not addressed questions about its authenticity at the time of publication.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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