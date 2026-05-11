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Woman’s Mother’s Day Post About Her Husband Has the Comment Section Urging Her to Leave: “My 20s Are Too Precious for This”

12:59 PM CDT on May 11, 2026

Husband ruins Mother’s Day for wife

Husband ruins Mother’s Day for wife.

|Image credits: Reddit/u/Lost_Lifeguard2351 and Reference image from Pexels/Helena Lopes

A woman's Reddit post about her husband ruining her Mother's Day by spending the day yelling at her while she ate alone in the bedroom with their baby has drawn hundreds of responses on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.

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She had asked her husband for one day of help with their infant so she could rest — instead she spent the evening alone in the bedroom with the baby, listening to him yell from the other side of the door.

She wrote, "He did as I asked but spent the entire time yelling at me." According to the post, he spent the time reminding her that she should be grateful for his help. She had worked seven consecutive shifts the previous week and said she was exhausted by the time her days off arrived.

Their next plan was to drive to his parents' house, which should've been a smooth journey. She refused to let him smoke in the car with the baby in tow. The car ride to his parents became a silent standoff after she refused to let him smoke with the baby in the vehicle

SFhe said her mother never really wanted children, a reality that had stayed with her and made the day carry extra weight. Carrying both old grief and fresh exhaustion into a day built around celebration, she wasn't expecting much.

"Been pretty miserable lately," she wrote in the post. She is in her 20s, she wrote, and summed up the weekend with one line: "My 20s are too precious for this shit."

The comments provided the support her husband had withheld. One user wrote about spending two years trying to hold a relationship together after having a baby. Feeling "empty and destroyed," she recalled, made her completely switch to survival mode.

"Leaving was the best thing I did," she wrote. "My baby is 13 now. She's thriving and I'm in a much better place." Another commenter told the poster to get out and build the life she wanted.

They wrote: "You are young, get out and make the life you want for you and your child. Sounds scary now but will be worth it a thousand times over."

A third commenter warned that men like this "know exactly what they are doing." "It always gets worse," she wrote, adding that "they will always hate us way more than they hate themselves." Standing apart from the softer replies, that comment drew the most agreement in the thread.

No follow-up has come from the original poster. The post drew hundreds of responses, with most urging her to reconsider staying. The post is still drawing replies — and her closing line has become the thread's most quoted moment.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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