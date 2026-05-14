Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

HR Recruiter Misheard a Job Seeker’s Salary Expectations and Offered £25,000 More — the Candidate Stayed Quiet and Reddit Had Surprisingly Similar Stories

By Reni

2:11 AM CDT on May 14, 2026

HR recruiter misheard a candidate's salary expectation but hiked it to more than expected.

HR recruiter misheard a candidate’s salary expectation but hiked it to more than expected.

|Image Credit: Pexels | (L) Vitaly Gariev (R) Jonathan Borba

A Reddit post about an HR recruiter who accidentally misheard a job candidate's salary expectations — and offered significantly more as a result — has drawn attention on r/UKJobs and prompted similar stories in the comments.

Featured Video

The Redditor said they had been earning £40,000 in their previous role and were hoping to reach £55,000. 

Months of applications had not produced a single offer by the time the lucky interview came along. One role had seemed promising before ending in rejection. The user said, “It honestly got pretty draining, but I kept going.” 

During one such interview, the Redditor recalled clearly stating their salary expectations during a conversation with the HR representative. The HR recruiter apparently misheard and understood the figure as £65,000.

Initially, the user didn’t think much of it and continued with the seamless interview. When the recruiter circled back to confirm the figure, the poster said yes — writing in the post, “At that point, I just went with it and said yes.” 

Unexpectedly, when it came to signing a contract, the Redditor got more than what they’d expected. The offer represented a £25,000 increase above what the poster had originally hoped for. 

About the “surreal” experience, the user said, “A £25K jump was never something I thought would happen this year.” After narrating the story about their salary hike, the Redditor encouraged others to share similar stories or recall an insane hike like theirs. 

Reddit Responds With Its Own Salary Surprise Stories

Many commenters responded with their own accounts of unexpected salary bumps — some the result of mishearing, others the result of recruiters going to bat for them. One such individual recalled the latter. Apparently, the user was gunning for a £50K job, but got an unexpected hike instead. 

The user said, “I told the hiring manager I wouldn’t make a move for anything below £60K, and he told me he would pleasantly surprise me—then I got an offer of £70K and a lot of additional perks.” 

Another commenter described being put forward for an £80,000 role by a recruiter while earning £60,000 at the time

They explained, “He had a slightly odd but exciting role come across his desk that he didn’t really know what to do with, so he submitted me at £110K just to see what would happen. I start next month.” 

One more claimed, “I went from £50K to £71K plus other benefits like pension and better health insurance by switching jobs.” The post attracted dozens of similar accounts from job seekers who had walked away with significantly more than they had asked for.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

TikToker Says She Learned Her College Football Boyfriend Had Been Cheating Through an Instagram DM

May 14, 2026
Trending

Remote Hiring Manager Told Reddit That Turning Your Camera On Can Be the Difference Between Two Equally Qualified Candidates

May 14, 2026
Culture

“Trying to Get the Owner to Pay”: Family Wakes Up to Loud Hammering Outside and Finds Strangers Tiling Their Front Entrance

May 14, 2026
Trending

‘Parks and Recreation’ Fans Are Losing It Over This Sydney Water Fountain’s Clever Design

May 13, 2026
Culture

‘Call His Bluff’: Redditors Urge 19-Year-Old to Dump Boyfriend Over ‘Controlling’ ‘Dealbreaker’

May 13, 2026
Trending

‘Uncannily Smart Behavior’: Netizens Are Mind-Blown by a Raven Stacking Cookies for Easy Transport

May 13, 2026
Advertisement