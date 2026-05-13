Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

‘Call His Bluff’: Redditors Urge 19-Year-Old to Dump Boyfriend Over ‘Controlling’ ‘Dealbreaker’

By Reni

1:10 PM CDT on May 13, 2026

A 19-year-old woman asked Redditors for advice over a "dealbreaker" revelation by her boyfriend.

A 19-year-old woman asked Redditors for advice over a “dealbreaker” revelation by her boyfriend.

|Image Credit: (L) Liza Summer via Pexels; (R) Canva [For representative purpose]

A 19-year-old turned to Reddit for advice stating that she is scared of breaking up with her boyfriend. He had allegedly forgotten to mention a major “dealbreaker” when they started dating, prompting her to ask the internet whether she should stay in the relationship or leave.

Featured Video

A Reddit user claiming to be the 19-year-old woman narrated the events that led to the crossroads of her relationship with her boyfriend, who is also aged 19. According to the woman, they have been dating for about a year and five months. 

The woman revealed that since the duo started dating, they have been living together at her boyfriend’s parents' house. In addition to a cozy room, they also host other animals in the space, including a fish tank, three mice, and a hamster.

The woman wrote that she soon realized her boyfriend does not help her out with household chores.

In addition to the chores, she said she takes care of the animals they own while also managing her job. “Because of this, I end up overwhelmed,” she wrote.

One day, the woman suggested they move out of his parents’ house and live in a rented home. However, she alleged that her boyfriend flatly refused the idea without a second thought. He said that it was equivalent to “throwing away money for no reason.”

The woman reasoned that both had a stable income and could afford a decent apartment with no difficulty. Moreover, she also expressed the desire to discover more about their bond while paying rent and taking care of their new house. Despite that, her boyfriend wasn't ready to move out, the woman alleged.

What the 'Dealbreaker' Actually Was

Gradually, the woman began hating the space she was living in and threatened to move out to live with her friends. She, however, clarified that she did not want to break up with him.

Following this, she said that she was shocked when he said, “If you move out without me, that’s the dealbreaker.” The woman said she consulted with her friends and mother regarding this at the time. They each thought his behavior was “controlling.”

She was left juggling an important question: Is this the person she wants to be with forever, or did she simply not know him well enough? According to the woman, her mother and close friends also asked her the same questions.

In the aftermath, she turned to Reddit for advice.

“I love my boyfriend more than anything. Is it worth staying with him? Is this something I should be more lenient about?” she asked in her Reddit post.

'You Are Way Too Young to Be Trapped'

Redditors shared a diverse range of advice for the 19-year-old woman, and many suggested that she break up with him.

One user on the forum strongly suggested that the woman live her life and wrote, “Don’t shrink yourself to keep a childhood boyfriend. Move out with your girlfriend and have fun!”

“You are way too young to be trapped this way. You should be having all of the fun right now,” another user added.

A third user advised, “Mate, call his bluff. You are 19 and could be out living independently,” adding, “If your man-baby wants to break up with you, I would consider that a win.”

One individual agreed with what the woman's mother and friend said and wrote, “He is controlling. If you sign a lease with him, you will continue to clean up after him, but be stuck doing so.”

"The biggest issue isn’t even the ultimatum itself — it’s that you’ve been communicating for months that you’re overwhelmed and unhappy, and the pattern hasn’t really changed,” another user stated.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

‘Parks and Recreation’ Fans Are Losing It Over This Sydney Water Fountain’s Clever Design

May 13, 2026
Trending

‘Uncannily Smart Behavior’: Netizens Are Mind-Blown by a Raven Stacking Cookies for Easy Transport

May 13, 2026
Trending

Husband Calms Panicking TikTok Mom After False Owlet Alarm: ‘Look at Him, He’s Not Blue’

May 13, 2026
Culture

Redditor Casually Meets the Inventor of Rubik’s Cube — And the Internet Cannot Believe He Is Still Alive

May 13, 2026
Trending

A Viral Reddit Thread Asked for ‘Crazy’ Mining Stories. The Answers Include Exploding Tires and Radioactive Rocks

May 13, 2026
Culture

‘Meant to Drive You Insane’: Redditors Expose the Dark Reality of Japan’s ‘Banishment Rooms’

May 13, 2026
Advertisement