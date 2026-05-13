A 19-year-old turned to Reddit for advice stating that she is scared of breaking up with her boyfriend. He had allegedly forgotten to mention a major “dealbreaker” when they started dating, prompting her to ask the internet whether she should stay in the relationship or leave.

Featured Video

A Reddit user claiming to be the 19-year-old woman narrated the events that led to the crossroads of her relationship with her boyfriend, who is also aged 19. According to the woman, they have been dating for about a year and five months.

The woman revealed that since the duo started dating, they have been living together at her boyfriend’s parents' house. In addition to a cozy room, they also host other animals in the space, including a fish tank, three mice, and a hamster.

The woman wrote that she soon realized her boyfriend does not help her out with household chores.

In addition to the chores, she said she takes care of the animals they own while also managing her job. “Because of this, I end up overwhelmed,” she wrote.

One day, the woman suggested they move out of his parents’ house and live in a rented home. However, she alleged that her boyfriend flatly refused the idea without a second thought. He said that it was equivalent to “throwing away money for no reason.”

The woman reasoned that both had a stable income and could afford a decent apartment with no difficulty. Moreover, she also expressed the desire to discover more about their bond while paying rent and taking care of their new house. Despite that, her boyfriend wasn't ready to move out, the woman alleged.

What the 'Dealbreaker' Actually Was

Gradually, the woman began hating the space she was living in and threatened to move out to live with her friends. She, however, clarified that she did not want to break up with him.

Following this, she said that she was shocked when he said, “If you move out without me, that’s the dealbreaker.” The woman said she consulted with her friends and mother regarding this at the time. They each thought his behavior was “controlling.”

She was left juggling an important question: Is this the person she wants to be with forever, or did she simply not know him well enough? According to the woman, her mother and close friends also asked her the same questions.

In the aftermath, she turned to Reddit for advice.

“I love my boyfriend more than anything. Is it worth staying with him? Is this something I should be more lenient about?” she asked in her Reddit post.

'You Are Way Too Young to Be Trapped'

Redditors shared a diverse range of advice for the 19-year-old woman, and many suggested that she break up with him.

One user on the forum strongly suggested that the woman live her life and wrote, “Don’t shrink yourself to keep a childhood boyfriend. Move out with your girlfriend and have fun!”

“You are way too young to be trapped this way. You should be having all of the fun right now,” another user added.

Comment

byu/Basic-Fig-2042 from discussion

inrelationship_advice

A third user advised, “Mate, call his bluff. You are 19 and could be out living independently,” adding, “If your man-baby wants to break up with you, I would consider that a win.”

One individual agreed with what the woman's mother and friend said and wrote, “He is controlling. If you sign a lease with him, you will continue to clean up after him, but be stuck doing so.”

"The biggest issue isn’t even the ultimatum itself — it’s that you’ve been communicating for months that you’re overwhelmed and unhappy, and the pattern hasn’t really changed,” another user stated.