Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Redditor Casually Meets the Inventor of Rubik’s Cube — And the Internet Cannot Believe He Is Still Alive

10:17 AM CDT on May 13, 2026

A Reddit user recently met Rubik’s Cube inventor Ernő Rubik.

A Reddit user recently met Rubik’s Cube inventor Ernő Rubik.

|Image Credit: Reddit/Ari_Walker_1

A Redditor entered a room in Budapest and discovered a part of her childhood sitting on a chair. “I had the opportunity to meet the inventor of the Rubik’s Cube, Erno Rubik!!! What an inspiring person, and I am so lucky!” the user wrote on the subreddit r/Cubers, while sharing photos from her meeting with Rubik. She added that he is “still alive and well” at the age of 81.

Featured Video

The man in that post -- Ernő Rubik -- was born on July 13, 1944, in Budapest. After completing his architectural training, he became a teacher at the Budapest College of Applied Arts, where he started experimenting with a little cube during the mid-1970s.

He originally created the puzzle to help his students think about three‑dimensional movement and structure, and not as a toy. In Hungary, it first went by the name “Bűvös kocka,” or “Magic Cube,” before it took his surname and became known the world as the Rubik’s Cube in 1980.

Redditors Shocked to Learn Rubik Is a Real Person

Some of Reddit users seemed surprised at the revelation. "Pretty crazy that he named himself after his own invention," one user joked. Another individual, replied to the aforementioned comment, writing, "You ever think what a coincidence it is that Lou Gehrig died of Lou Gehrig's disease?"

Others focused on a different issue. One user wrote, “I thought he'd be way older than that, feels like the Rubik's cube has been around forever.”

It has been slightly over 50 years since Rubik made the first prototype of his legendary invention. He designed the cube in 1974, which made its way to global shelves in 1980. With hundreds of millions of copies made, the cube itself has outsold most toys on the planet, which may help explain why it seems older than it actually is.

“TIL the rubik's cube was named after a real person and not just a cool word,” one user wrote.

For them, the name felt like "Kleenex" or "Lego," a clean label that floats free of the person behind it. Rubik's name has been associated with the toy for decades, as evidenced by museum writeups, speedcubing records, and toy industry histories. He is listed as a Hungarian inventor and professor in Budapest.

Part of what made the post feel special was how normal the meeting looked. No stage, no dramatic reveal -- just a Redditor standing next to a man whose idea spawned competitions, YouTube tutorials, and a whole subculture of speed‑solving methods.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

‘Uncannily Smart Behavior’: Netizens Are Mind-Blown by a Raven Stacking Cookies for Easy Transport

May 13, 2026
Trending

Husband Calms Panicking TikTok Mom After False Owlet Alarm: ‘Look at Him, He’s Not Blue’

May 13, 2026
Trending

A Viral Reddit Thread Asked for ‘Crazy’ Mining Stories. The Answers Include Exploding Tires and Radioactive Rocks

May 13, 2026
Culture

‘Meant to Drive You Insane’: Redditors Expose the Dark Reality of Japan’s ‘Banishment Rooms’

May 13, 2026
Trending

‘Why Is This Chunky?’: Redditor Roasted Over Disastrous Avocado Chocolate Mousse Reveal

May 13, 2026
Trending

Redditors Share the Most Mind-Boggling Habits of the Ultra-Wealthy: ‘$20 Million House Used for a Nap Once’

May 13, 2026
Advertisement