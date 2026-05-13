When a photo of a public water fountain in Sydney appeared on the r/mildlyinteresting Reddit forum, it immediately had the feel of a comic prop. The basic, silver street fountain featured a transparent plastic cover surrounding the spout to keep people's lips away from the metal.

Featured Video

Fans of Parks and Recreation rushed to the thread when they saw the guard surrounding the stream, imagining all the mouths it would block.

“If the stream isn’t directly blasting your tonsils, you’re doing it wrong,” one Reddit user wrote.

Linking the image to fiction, fans mentioned the fictional town of Pawnee from Parks and Recreation. One user pointed straight to season four, episode 17 of the sitcom, 'Campaign Shake-Up,' where Ann Perkins takes on Pawnee’s disgusting fountain habits and tries to stop residents from wrapping their whole mouths around the spout.

Redditors Connect a Real-Life Fountain to a Classic Sitcom

Netizens treated the guard like a real-life version of Perkins' mission, recalling her standing with her clipboard and imagining her observing this Sydney design.

Another user acknowledged that they had never seen the show and was unsure of where to begin. “As a person that's never watched this show, what episode/season is this from cause I feel like I would enjoy this one episode lol,” the user wrote.

Longtime watchers jumped in like hosts walking a guest through their favorite series. One fan said the show was “very much worth a watch,” praising its “loveable characters and some very classic moments.”

The user added, "If you like The Office style shows, it's up your alley. They really hit their stride and found their identity by season 2. Its light fun silly comedy, which is kind of nice in these times."

The details came back into focus as fans turned their attention to the Sydney fountain once more. No one has to see a stranger's mouth wrapped around the spout because of the metal bowl, the angled stream and the transparent guard that acts as a tiny buffer between lips and hardware.

Comment

byu/evango17 from discussion

inmildlyinteresting

In Pawnee, Perkins needed a city budget and a whole campaign to tackle that habit. In Sydney, someone bent a piece of plastic and bolted the solution straight above the water line.

The post turned a random photo into a crossover moment by making two things share a frame: a fictional town's ongoing joke about individuals who treat fountains like lollipops and a city's actual effort to keep public water less repulsive.

You could almost hear Perkins whispering "finally" across an ocean as fans exchanged episode numbers and comfort-show compliments beneath a photo of a street fountain.