Viral Parking Lot Video Shows Woman Ramming a Cart and Then Attacking Another Woman — Viewers Cannot Agree on What Started It

A video that is going viral on X shows a physical altercation in an unidentified parking lot. A woman is seen driving her SUV into a shopping cart before stepping out and charging at the people nearby — the clip has drawn divided reactions on X, with some questioning what prompted the confrontation.

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The X account @RickD_GK shared this video, and captioned it with “She needs anger management,” and suggested the situation could have been worse without the man stepping in.

They also noted that if it weren't for the man (who was one of the people the road rager almost slammed into) “intervening,” the other woman would probably have had it much worse, given the way the lady who stepped out of her car was charging at her.

This lady hit a cart with her car, and she got angry with the people. Then proceeded to chase down and attack the lady...



If it weren't for that guy intervening, it would have probably been far worse...



She needs anger management.... pic.twitter.com/MEyieG9nOc — Rick D (@RickD_GK) June 1, 2026

“Why the hell was she driving straight at them?” a commenter asked. This remark adds up, as in the video, we see the lady crashing into the man’s cart as he had just swerved away to shield the other lady with him.

The man and woman appeared to be strangers — he nonetheless moved to shield her when the SUV approached. The driver then went after the woman as the man briefly attempted to intervene before stepping aside.

However, some commenters came up with theories for this erratic behavior. One of them wrote, “I wonder if the woman in blue is the guy’s mistress and the one in the car is his wife. [The] only explanation why she went after the woman in blue.” The account that shared the clip responded, “That's the only logical answer I came up with.”

Another comment was far angrier. “Every KAREN and CHAD (male version) in America must be dealt with, in extreme. They want to get tough? Show each and every one of them what tough really is. Don't walk away,” they wrote. “These people are brainless,” concluded another.

As we kick things off rolling into the weekend, we gotta have some Krazy Karen action to help lead the charge. One great thing about Karen is that she never takes a day off. pic.twitter.com/ItXRXNKbkM — Giggling Ganon (@GigglingGanon) May 29, 2026

As the man retrieved groceries that had fallen from his cart, he saw the driver physically assaulting the other woman — he then moved in to break up the confrontation.