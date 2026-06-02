Lesbian Woman’s Male Friend Confessed His Feelings on the Way Home — Then Texted That Her Silence Was Like a Shotgun Blast

A Reddit user in r/GirlDinnerDiaries says a night out meant to distract her from a breakup ended with an unexpected confession from a longtime male friend.

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In her post, she explained that she is a lesbian and felt unsure how to respond after he confessed he had harbored a crush on her for years and later texted that her reaction “shotgunned” his feelings.

The poster wrote that she had ended a long-term relationship, so friends invited her out for drinks and dancing to help her feel better. The night went well, she got drunk, and one of her best friends offered to drive her home afterward.

During the ride, she vented about the breakup — and that was when he grew quiet and told her that “if it’s anything” he had always “really liked” her.

She laughed and thanked him because she initially thought he was speaking platonically. But the silence in the car made it clear he meant it differently.

Her friend said he liked her hair, thought she was funny, and believed her exes had not “appreciated” her. She did not know how to respond and felt nervous about reacting strongly because he was driving, so she nodded and laughed along even though it was not what she wanted to hear.

The poster says the subject changed, he dropped her off, and she went to bed. The next morning, she woke up to texts from him saying she “could have been nicer” when he shared his feelings and comparing her laughter and silence to a “shotgun blast.”

She has not answered and feels bad about the situation, wishing things like that did not happen.

Commenters on Reddit said he ignored her sexuality and shifted blame. One commenter imagined telling him, “My guy, do you know what the word lesbian means? What did you expect me to do, suddenly become straight?”

Another commenter shared that her ex-husband once got involved with a lesbian friend who was going through a difficult breakup and custody fight after they got drunk together, calling it a pattern she recognized.

everytime a man confesses his feelings to a lesbian an angel loses her wings pic.twitter.com/rSoLoIcOrp — ୧ ‧₊˚ ? ⋅ kifiko mayor ★ BADING (@xuehiiu) June 6, 2025

Several commenters said experiences like this led them to stop maintaining close friendships with men. One self-identified lesbian wrote that every male friend she had eventually tried to “get in my pants or confess feelings.”

Another commenter wrote that “they don’t believe us,” arguing that some men see lesbians as “stubborn” rather than fully and exclusively into women. They asked readers to imagine how men would feel if gay men treated them in the same way.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit post. The details above reflect the original poster’s account as shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.