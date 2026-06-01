Whatever Is Growing in This Person’s Red Wine Vinegar Looks Wrong — It Is Very Much Not

A user via a subreddit on Reddit shared what they found growing in their red wine vinegar: a “strange puck.” The picture has prompted many Redditors and some possible experts to share their thoughts on what this growth could be.

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A user shared a picture featuring the structure that bore a stark resemblance to an actual hockey puck. Almost the entire structure appeared white on the surface, while the bottom was black and appeared fuzzy.

The picture was shared on the subreddit r/mildlyinteresting, where it drew more than 8,600 upvotes and 423 comments.



Many have shared their suggestions about what it could be. Users have explained in great detail how this particular structure is formed and is part of the fermentation process.

The growth occurs because the vinegar contains alcohol, which continues to ferment over time as the yeast within it remains active.

Redditors also had other suggestions and thoughts over the puck-like structure, which is commonly referred to as the ‘mother.’

Redditors Think the Strange Puck Growing is Not a Cause for Concern

Many users on Reddit explained what the structure was called and highlighted its purpose. One user wrote, “It’s called a ‘mother’ and it’s a colony of the microbes that made juice into vinegar.”

The same user added, “Which means, you could make your own now, if you were really ambitious or just want a little science project.

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The next one said, “The ‘mother’ also contains yeast, which eats sugar and produces more alcohol. It’s not a single organism but a symbiotic colony of different organisms.”

Another user suggested why the ‘mother’ took on the shape of a strange puck, similar to a hockey puck.

The Redditor suggested, “It probably took the weird shape on account of the strange container it’s in…” A final user added, saying, “You can totally toss it into some wine or cider and let it sit if you wanna grow your own batch.”

One Commenter Shared Two Common Misconceptions About the Puck

One commenter addressed two common misconceptions about the puck-like structure in the comment section of the subreddit. First, the user claimed that the puck itself was called a ‘pellicle’ and is a waste product of the mother.

The user also got into details about the mother and mentioned that it was commonly referred to as a ‘SCOBY.’ According to the individual, the mother is a collection of yeast from the entire liquid.

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byu/Far_Perspective6228 from discussion

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Next, the user said that one would not need the pellicle at all to make a fresh batch of red wine vinegar. This was because the pellicle was a waste product.

The same user also claimed that there was “much more” yeast found in the liquid than in the puck to brew red wine vinegar or any other fermented product.