Video Shows Man Threaten to Cut a Restaurant’s Power and Seconds Later, the Lights Go Out

A man who identified himself as an electrician appeared to cut power at a restaurant amid a heated argument after he was called a “meth head.” The video drew reactions on X and TikTok.

Featured Video

The identity of the viral electrician remains undisclosed for the moment. However, many expressed their shock and praise following the video’s release. The man appeared to be in a Scottish skirt, which is traditionally known as a ‘kilt.’

?? A shirtless man in a kilt walked into a Taco Bell in Florida.



When someone called him a “meth head,” he took that personally: “N*ga, I’m a f**ing electrician.”



Moments later, he leaves and the power goes out.pic.twitter.com/NXBj4TpnNY — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 31, 2026

He appeared to be standing in line when another supposed customer was arguing with him. Another person in the restaurant appeared to call him a "meth head." This appeared to have triggered the man, who said, “I’m a f------ electrician!” Then, he threatened to cut off the power at the restaurant.

Several people in the video challenged him to do it. The man then appeared to follow through on the threat. The electrician angrily stormed out the door, banging it on his way out. Within a few seconds, the entire restaurant went dark, leaving visitors stunned in silence.

X Zeroed In on The Viral Moment When the Electrician Cut Off Power at the Restaurant

The video shared on X was from a verified account with the username @LASHYBILLS and was reshared from multiple accounts. The video has amassed over 9.6 million views with over a thousand comments.

Although it was shared from the previously mentioned account, the exact origin of the video remains unknown. The viral moment was said to have been captured at a Taco Bell at an unknown location.

Memes, GIFs, AI-generated pictures, and more began flooding the comment section of the X post. A user said, “The dude did exactly what he said he was going to do. Mad Respect for that.”

Another joked, saying, “They really thought they could challenge the god of lightning and come away unscathed lol.” One more user said, “Love it when the whole place goes quiet the second the power went [sic] out.”

Another commenter wrote, “Why didn’t they believe him???? You see a man matching [sic] out like that, and they didn’t think he was actually going to do it?” Users on X even wondered if the video was AI-generated because of the overall outcome of the man marching out.

TikTokers Also Reacted to the Viral Electrician’s Move

The video also made its way to TikTok. A TikToker who goes by @kennyo.shae shared the now-viral moment on their account and sparked similar responses from commenters.

A user pointed out, “It went dead silent when them lights went out!” Another user jokingly added, “I’m an electrician, yes, you are, sir. Lol.” One more said, “When he swung that door open…I knew he wasn’t playing.”

The next one stated, “It’s funny because they thought he wouldn’t do it, then as soon as he did, they all went dead silent like ooo [sic] he really did that.”

The next user said, “Dude went outside, located the circuit breaker to cut all the power off!” A final one mentioned a woman in the video who “bet” he wouldn’t cut off the power. The user said, “She definitely lost da [sic] bet.”

The details above reflect claims made in social media posts sharing the footage. The identities of those involved and the location have not been confirmed.