Man Escorting Date Home Gets Mocked on Video, Viewers Say Bystanders Were Wrong

A clip was posted to X by user @kirawontmiss that showed the outside of a burger restaurant near an apartment building door. A man walked his date home after dinner, while a group of men nearby filmed the whole thing and laughed.

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The post drew hundreds of comments, many criticizing the men filming.

The couple stood at the building entrance after what the post suggested was a dinner date. She let herself in, he stepped back to leave, she reached for him before he got far and kissed.

A man who walked a woman home after dinner goes viral after being turned away at the door. A group of men immediately made fun of him.



This might be the worst generation of men ever? pic.twitter.com/kbf02MiXcs — kira ? (@kirawontmiss) June 1, 2026

The men filming appeared to interpret the interaction as a rejection but the viewers watching online saw it differently. One commenter wrote, "He had to walk her home because these exact kind of dudes are sitting outside her home."

Another wrote, "Walking her home after dinner is basic respect and safety, not a failure or rejection. He ensured she got inside safely." One other pointed out the woman pulled him back for a kiss, which the filming group seems to have missed entirely.

A third commenter addressed the mockers directly, "These lame dudes only think about sex. He escorted her and tried to enter, she wasn't interested, probably the first date, and wanted to take things slower. These morons start harmonizing like she outright rejected him."

One user said: "They look like a couple in a relationship. The guys making fun are a bunch of jokers." Another added: "This is just normal. Sometimes you score, sometimes you don't. No generation of men has 100 percent batting average. If they say they have, they are lying or they were r-----."

In the United States, a man walked a woman back to her place after dinner... Only for her to be politely turned away at the door. ??



The scene was spotted by a group of men who didn't miss the chance to mock him ?? pic.twitter.com/2HlFDgLxQ7 — OBJIZZY ? (@OBJIZZY) May 31, 2026

The cause for concern about women's safety, as the X users pointed out, is very real. A 2025 national survey of 1,500 U.S. women by GlobeNewswire found that 67 percent identified walking alone at night as their primary safety fear, outpacing traveling in unfamiliar areas and navigating parking garages.

The same survey found 38 percent of women are forced to take precautionary measures every single day to feel secure.

No follow-up identifying the couple or confirming their relationship status has been posted.



The identities of those involved and the location of the incident have not been independently confirmed. The details above reflect footage shared on X.