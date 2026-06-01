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“She Was Being Weird”: Video of Black Woman Claiming Racist Encounter at Sam’s Club Has X Divided

By Reni

2:27 AM CDT on June 1, 2026

Black Woman's racist encounter at Sam's Club sparked debate on the internet.

Black Woman’s racist encounter at Sam’s Club sparked debate on the internet.

|Image Credit: X | @Chicago_Goofies

A video of a Black woman's account of a racist encounter with a Sam's Club employee in Vernon Hills, Illinois has drawn more than 309,000 views on X. Commenters are divided over whether the incident reflects discrimination or a standard membership policy dispute.

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Her experience was shared by @Chicago_Goofies, a verified account on X. The video appears to have been deleted on TikTok.

Details such as the identities of both women from the video remain undisclosed for privacy reasons. The woman from the video was trying to buy five items that included two jars of pineapples, a net of oranges, a box of strawberries, and grapes.

When she approached a Sam's Club employee to renew her lapsed membership before completing her purchase, the employee declined to assist her. 

According to the woman, the employee had been “rude and racist.” — while she was recording, another bystander approached and asked if everything was all right.

The woman claimed, “She just was (sic) being weird, she could’ve just said she didn’t like Black people.” She continued, “I asked her for her help…she was being racist at the time; sorry you don’t like Black people.” 

After the woman had shared her experience with the individual, she referred to the Sam’s Club employee as a “Karen.”

“We got Karen's [sic] all the time. Nobody is ever trying to help,” she said.

Commenters Are Split Over the Encounter

The woman continued to highlight the importance of being kind amid an economic downturn and shared her struggles as a woman of color. Since she shared her experience, users on X have expressed their opinions. 

Not all commenters agreed with her characterization — one verified X user wrote, “Just because you were trying to use her’s [sic] and didn’t want to pay for the membership renewal, that doesn’t make her racist.” 

Another said, “Your membership card was (sic) expired, but you didn’t like that answer…” One more user said, “You can renew your membership at checkout. What exactly did it have to do with race?” 

A verified user suggested, “If someone declines your request, respect their boundary and move on. Refusing to help does not automatically make someone racist; it is simply their right to say no.” 

While the comment section remained divided, some users shared screenshots appearing to show the woman checking out more than five items — a detail that added further dispute to her account. 

The  Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in this video. The details reflect the woman’s account as shared on the @Chicago_Goofies account on X. The identities of both women and the location of the Sam’s Club establishment have not been confirmed.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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