Woman Spotted an Elderly Theater Worker During a Movie Night and Ended Up Raising $135K for Her

A GoFundMe for an elderly woman spotted working at a movie theater in Tennessee has raised over $135,000 from 7,100 donors after drawing widespread attention on X.

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During a visit to a local movie theater in Maryville, Tennessee, Brooklyn Green noticed an elderly woman working at a movie theater and decided to do something about it.

She pulled out her phone, filmed the woman from behind to protect her privacy, and posted the clip online.

Here is a feel good story for you on this Sunday morning. This elderly woman works at a theater. People saw her and started a go fund me to help her get to retirement. It is up to $18k. pic.twitter.com/iiyXv9513h — Richie Rich (@gofishh77) May 31, 2026

The GoFundMe page, titled "Help an Elderly Theater Worker Enjoy Retirement," started circulating on X through user @gofishh77. At the time of posting, the campaign had raised around $18,000.

According to the GoFundMe page, it had received $135,623 as of publication from more than 7,100 donors, against a $200,000 goal.

Green wrote on the campaign page, "My name is Brooklyn, and I created this GoFundMe to help an elderly woman who works at our local movie theater. Seeing someone in their later years still working so diligently inspired me to try to make a difference."

She clarified that the video she had taken was from behind to protect the old woman's privacy. Green has not spoken with her about this fundraiser yet.

She added, "My goal is simple: to bring our community together and, if possible, surprise her with financial support that could help ease her burden and allow her to enjoy the retirement she deserves."

Reactions on X ran wide, from sympathy to suggesting background checks. One commenter wrote, "Im in for $10. Its up to $85k. This lady has zero clue this is going on. The reveal should be fantastic."

Another pushed back on assumptions about her situation, "I think this is so lovely, but maybe she has this job in order to have purpose, and to busy her day? Has anyone had a conversation with her?"

A third suggested it was the old lady's choice, "She is probably at her full retirement age and probably drawing her husband's. Some people just don't want to be in the house all day."

One commenter questioned the nature of the work itself: "What the hell? There are a multitude of better jobs for an elderly woman than maintenance in a movie theater, like literally any desk job. Why would she choose to work there?" Another wrote, "It's disheartening that we can't help her that quickly. But this is America."

The fundraiser was still accepting donations as of publication.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identity of the theater worker described in this campaign. The details above reflect Brooklyn Green's account as shared on GoFundMe and X. The identity of the woman involved has not been confirmed, by the organizer's own choice.