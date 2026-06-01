Woman Asked Reddit If Her Husband Driving His Car Into Her Was “Serious Enough” to Call Police — the Thread Had One Answer

A woman's Reddit post describing how her husband drove his car into her during an argument — and her uncertainty about whether it was "serious enough" to call the police — has drawn an overwhelming response on r/GirlDinnerDiaries. Commentersare urging her to file a police report and leave immediately.

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In her post, the woman described a planned outing with her husband. After he took a wrong turn and she got frustrated, she said he told her to "shut up."

She then asked to be taken home, and she slammed the car door out of anger when he did. As she walked in front of the car, her husband drove forward roughly three feet and struck her. She said her arm swelled after hitting the car window.

"He acted like it was no big deal," she wrote. "I'm pretty sure he did it on purpose."

In her post, the woman added that she considered calling the police but hesitated. She hesitated because she was unsure whether her injuries were serious enough to warrant police involvement and feared what an arrest would mean for their marriage. She also asked Redditors whether the incident was her own fault to get some reassurance on this situation that unfolded.

Commenters told her the incident was an assault with a deadly weapon and urged her to file a police report immediately. "[Your husband] hit you with a car. Your marriage is already over," wrote one. "Take pictures of your elbow and call the police now." Another user asked the woman to apply the same logic she might use for a stranger: "Would you call the police if a random person hit you with a car?"

Several commenters shared personal experiences in abusive relationships. They said the minimization in the woman's post, where she is blaming herself, questioning whether it was serious enough, was itself a form of long-term psychological abuse. "She's brainwashed from years of emotional abuse leading up to this," one user wrote. "He assaulted me with a two-ton weapon — should I stay? I've been in OP's shoes."

Others urged her to gather evidence quickly, including security camera footage, which may only be retained for 24 to 72 hours — and to check whether the car had a dashcam that may have captured the incident.

The woman later updated her post and mentioned how the community's response gave her courage. "I've already decided to move out," she wrote. "You're the reason I made this decision."

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According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, the period immediately after a victim decides to leave an abusive relationship can be among the most dangerous

The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org.