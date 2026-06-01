Taco Cabana Employee Asked a 53-Year-Old for ID Before Serving a Margarita — His Wife Filmed It and the Internet Sided With the Employee

A video of a woman confronting a Taco Cabana employee after he asked her 53-year-old husband to show ID before serving a margarita has gone viral on X. Most commenters sided firmly with the employee.

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The video reshared on X by user @ClownWorld showed an unidentified woman questioning a Taco Cabana employee about why her husband needed to show identification for a margarita order. She laughed while filming him.

Under Texas law, customers over 21 are not legally required to present ID to purchase alcohol — and the law does not mandate specific forms of identification for alcohol purchases.

Some places require an ID for alcohol no matter how old you look. Why is this so hard for people to understand? pic.twitter.com/pXPkVtiXV4 — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) June 1, 2026

Because store clerks, waitstaff and bartenders can face criminal liability for serving alcohol to a minor, many Texas retailers require government-issued photo ID from all customers regardless of age. The policy is designed to prevent adults from purchasing alcohol on behalf of minors.

Taco Cabana operates under a Mixed Beverage Permit in Texas, which governs the on-premises sale of spirits, including its margarita menu. Many off-premise alcohol sellers in Texas are required to electronically scan IDs under a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission rule that took effect September 1, 2025.

The video drew reactions from users who largely sided with the employee. One X user wrote, "They ask everyone for ID because if a cop comes there and there's a single person who doesn't have an ID to prove their age, the business could lose their liquor license. And no, it doesn't matter how old the person looks or is. The business is just protecting themselves."

Another wrote, "A lot of places have to actually scan the ID for the sale to go through. But why didn't she just buy one herself and then give it to him instead of complaining on the internet?"

A third commenter focused on the filming itself: "Yeah, blame the employee for simply enforcing company rules and then record him like he did something wrong."

One user added, "That is just policy, nothing personal. Requiring everyone to be carded avoids employees from making bad decisions and having to argue with customers."

Under Texas law, employees serving alcohol at on-premises establishments like Taco Cabana must be at least 18 years old, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Taco Cabana had not publicly responded to the clip as of publication.

The identities of those involved and the specific location have not been confirmed.