TikToker Found Children Alone in a Hot Car at Kroger — Their Mother Came Out and Allegedly Slapped Her

A TikToker's confrontation with a mom over children left alone in a Kroger parking lot in Memphis is going viral on social media.

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In a series of videos, creator @jessie2quick described finding three kids and a crying toddler in an SUV with no adult nearby, then calling for help before the children’s mother returned and allegedly hit her.

Jessie said that after loading her own two-year-old into her car, she heard a baby crying nearby and saw two children jumping from one side of a nearby SUV to the other. She looked around, saw no adults near the vehicle, and walked over to ask whether any adult was in the car.

This morbidly obese woman became angry after a group of people confronted her for leaving her two-year-old child alone in the car while she went shopping. pic.twitter.com/lv5dwXKIN3 — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) June 1, 2026

According to her account, the children told her their mother was inside the store and said they were about five, seven, and “two, almost three,” with a baby crying in the back seat. The children told her their mom leaves them in the car “all the time.”

The TikToker then flagged down a passing couple and asked them to get store security, saying she considered calling 911 but first hoped security would tell the children’s mother not to leave them alone in the vehicle.

No security officer came to the parking lot despite what appeared to be an acknowledgment from an employee inside — Jessie said she remained by the SUV as the children climbed in and out of the vehicle and the baby continued crying.

Another woman — identified in the video only as Nikki — called 911 after walking over to help. About 15 minutes later, a teenager came out of the Kroger and told the two women to leave the car alone, claiming that as a minor she could not be spoken to in this way.

The children’s mother later came out of the store and yelled at them to get away from her vehicle, reached into her purse, and then slapped Jessie, knocking her phone to the ground while the kids shouted nearby.

The woman then drove off, hitting Jessie in the arm with her car. The Memphis police and National Guard members arrived, the TikToker and Nikki gave full statements and showed officers the video. Police told her a felony warrant had been issued for the woman — though Jessie said she did not know whether the charge would be upheld or what the outcome of the warrant would be.

One TikTok commenter reacted by writing, “Baby god put you EXACTLY where you needed to be,” about Jessie staying by the SUV. Another viewer wrote, “Look, I do not like these continuations. But I’m so invested. I’m gonna watch each and every goddamn one of them. Love this.” A third commenter added, “‘All the time’ was even more reason to call the police,” responding to Jessie’s claim about what the children said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in these videos. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok by @jessie2quick. The identities of those involved and the exact location beyond the cited Kroger have not been confirmed.