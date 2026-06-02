Woman’s Friend Pushed Her Into a Pool While She Was Holding Her Phone — the Video Has a Lot of Opinions on Friendship

A video showing a woman pushed into a pool with her phone by a “friend” of hers at a party has gone viral on X. The unidentified woman was seen vibing to the upbeat music at what appeared to be a pool party with her friend.

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Suddenly, her supposed friend pushed her into the pool without warning her while the woman was still holding her phone. An individual seemingly recording the moment helped her up while saying, “You ain’t s---.”

This is a prime example that not everybody is your friend pic.twitter.com/pOgbJMlmo6 — ?????? (@gidlefangurl) May 30, 2026

The woman did not respond to the person who helped her out — once she was outside the pool area, she became visibly upset and began screaming. The whole time, her supposed friend attempted to calm the woman down.

Taking notice of the woman’s behavior, many partygoers were curious about her reaction and wondered what led to the outburst. The woman’s exact words were drowned out by the sound of the music. But she did mention being upset over her phone after her involuntary dip in the pool.

Viral Video of Woman Pushed Into Pool Sparked Mixed Reactions About Friendship on X

The clip was shared by verified X user @velora, though the original source of the footage has not been confirmed. The individual shared the viral video with a caption that prompted many fellow users on X to share their thoughts on friendship.

The user captioned the post, “This is a prime example that not everybody is your friend.” Many had mixed feelings about the incident and pointed them out in the comment section of the X post.

A user claimed, “A real friend protects your dignity in public.” Another said, “Throwing me into the pool is one thing, but please take my phone out of my hand first.”

The next one said, “She literally just pushed her in the pool, that’s not a bad friend, that’s just having fun.”

How to ruin friendship 101 pic.twitter.com/sdDbqEP9Nc — TELEGENIC__MUSIC._PROJECT ?⚡️? (MVR CONCEPT) (@metaDJZOii) June 1, 2026

One commenter wrote, “The friend was playing with her; she’s just being dramatic now.” A user highlighted the matter of trust in a comment, saying, “Trust is earned through actions, not words. Situations like this reveal who is truly in your corner.”

Similarly, another user said, “Whoever misses signs will see wonders. A little thing makes you realize who you can’t trust.”

A final user said, “Not everyone who calls you a friend deserves a place in your life. Pay attention to actions.” Similarly, many shared their insights into friendship.

The video had drawn more than 12 million views and 1,500 comments on X as of publication. It continues to make rounds on the internet, across social media platforms.

Editors Note: The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @velora's account as shared on their X account. The names and location from the video have not been confirmed.