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Mom Bought Her Daughter a Honda for Graduation and Paid Cash — Her Daughter Asked Her to Sell It and Get a Mercedes Instead

By Reni

2:32 AM CDT on June 2, 2026

High School graduation gift rejected by daughter after her mom bought her her Honda.

High School graduation gift rejected by daughter after her mom bought her her Honda.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference Image via Canva ; (R) Reddit | @Conscious-Weight4569

A screenshot of text messages between a mother and daughter — in which the daughter rejected a Honda bought as a graduation gift because she was expecting a Mercedes-Benz — has gone viral on Reddit, drawing more than 34,000 upvotes and a comment section firmly on the mother's side. 

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The screenshots were shared on the subreddit r/SipsTea by user u/Conscious-Weight4569The user also shared a picture of the Honda, which was black in color and was decorated with a congratulatory balloon and a pink bow, signifying a gift. 

After the daughter's reaction to the gift, the mother followed up via text — screenshots of the exchange were what the original poster shared on Redditt. The daughter confirmed she did not like the car and had been expecting a Mercedes-Benz. 

Although she claimed to appreciate her mother, the Honda just wasn’t her style, and then she commented on the car her mom drives. The daughter wrote, “You drive a G Wagon (Mercedes-Benz), so me [sic] driving a basic Honda is weird.” 

The Mom Clapped Back With a Lesson for Being Grateful 

In response to her daughter’s remarks, the mom clapped back with a lesson on counting one’s blessings. The mom listed the many things her daughter has that most might not have.

Some of those include having a home, no bills to pay, no educational loans, and a job to rush to. Her daughter’s life was “set.” 

Next, the mom wrote, “To sit up and tell me you don’t like a car I paid CASH (sic) for, is crazy; that’s VERY (sic) ungrateful.” The mom also brought up her daughter’s comment on appreciating her mother. 

The mother felt her daughter did not truly appreciate her — if she had, she wrote, the reaction would have been different from “storming off with an attitude.”

After saying her piece, the mom claimed she would sell the car if her daughter wasn’t going to use it. To which her daughter agreed and said, “Just sell it, ma, I don’t want it.” 

According to the screenshots, the exchange was originally posted on Threads before being shared on Reddit — the identities of the mother and daughter had not been confirmed.

However, the mom did ask users across the internet platform about their thoughts. Since the story was reshared on Reddit, many chimed in with their opinions and suggestions for the mom. 

Redditors React to the Daughter's Rejection of Her Graduation Gift

The post on Reddit has gained over 34,000 upvotes and over 17,000 comments from commenters. Many even shared their own accounts of similar instances with their children in response to the post. Some even commented on the mom’s parenting. 

A user said, “Cool, no car for this ungrateful kid. Enjoy walking or taking the bus.” Similarly, another user commented, “Sell that thing immediately. Sure, she’ll enjoy the bus.” The next user said, “I would sell the car…Entitlement doesn’t get rewarded with passive action.” 

One more said, “I would never do this because you raised them, you’re putting your own parenting skills on display.” Another user added, “This is the most recent in a long line of times this child has been spoiled.” 

A sixth individual said, “I suspect years of poor parenting led up to this interaction. No one who was raised right would act like that.”

The thread continued to draw responses as of publication — with most commenters either criticizing the daughter's reaction or questioning how she had been raised.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in this post. The details above reflect @Conscious-Weight4569's account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the mom and her daughter have not been confirmed.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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